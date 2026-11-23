23.11.2026 17:30:00 CET | Svea Bank AB (publ) | Company Announcement

On 9 November 2026, Svea Bank AB (publ) ("Svea Bank") announced a public offer to acquire all shares in Qliro AB (publ) ("Qliro") for SEK 23.50 in cash per share (the "Offer"). At the time of the announcement of the Offer, Svea Bank held 3.48 per cent and had entered into conditional agreements to acquire an additional 38.82 per cent of the shares in Qliro from, among others, Rite Ventures, Mandatum Private Equity Partnership Ky, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited, and Cidro Förvaltning (Peter Lindell) (the "Prior Transactions").

Since the announcement of the Offer, Svea Bank has acquired an additional 2,200,000 shares, corresponding to 6.42 per cent of all shares in Qliro. Svea Bank has also entered into agreements with DNB Bank for total return swaps (TRS) in respect of 3,300,000 shares, corresponding to 9.64 per cent of all shares in Qliro. Svea Bank has the option to settle the total return swaps in either cash or by delivery of the underlying Qliro shares.

In aggregate, Svea Bank's shareholding and the shares covered by the Prior Transactions and the total return swaps amount to 19,984,992 shares, corresponding to 58.36 per cent of all shares and votes in Qliro. Neither Svea Bank nor DNB Bank has in these transactions paid a price per share exceeding the consideration in the Offer of SEK 23.50.

Lennart Ågren, CEO of Svea Bank, comments:

"Shareholders holding more than 50 per cent of the shares in Qliro have already sold or agreed to sell their shares at or below the offer price. We see this as confirmation that our public offer has been very well received by both large and smaller shareholders. We intend to continue to increase our exposure to Qliro's shares outside the Offer to provide additional shareholders an opportunity to sell their shareholdings before the end of the acceptance period."

The acquisitions of shares under the Prior Transactions and the total return swaps are conditional upon the receipt of all regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions necessary for the acquisitions, in each case on terms that, in Svea Bank's opinion, are acceptable. Pursuant to the agreements on the Prior Transactions, the sellers have undertaken not to take any actions that support or are intended to support share issues or other changes to Qliro's capital structure, value transfers by Qliro, or acquisitions, disposals or mergers involving Qliro or any of its subsidiaries or their respective assets during the period until Svea Bank has become the owner of the shares.

For further information regarding the Offer and the Prior Transactions, please visit: www.svea.com. For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact in the first instance your bank or nominee where you have your shares registered.

Svea Bank has engaged DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as financial adviser and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal adviser in connection with the Offer.

Contacts

Lennart Ågren, CEO, 08-735 90 00, lennart.agren@svea.com

Simon Nybacka, CFO, 08-735 90 00, simon.nybacka@svea.com

About Svea Bank AB (publ)

Svea Bank AB (publ) is the parent company of a group with financial business in several European countries. With 40 years of experience in helping businesses and private individuals with their liquidity, Svea is a natural choice when they need a financing partner. Svea's vision is to be a leading financial company in Europe.





