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GR

WKN: A0B6TQ | ISIN: LT0000102030 | Ticker-Symbol: WM8
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:07
0,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIGEO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9781,06511:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Grigeo Group AB information on the court's ruling in the criminal case involving its subsidiary, Grigeo Klaipeda AB

Grigeo Group AB (the Company) announces that on 6 November 2026, the Šiauliai Regional Court handed down a verdict in a criminal case, in which Grigeo Klaipeda AB, subsidiary of the Company, was found guilty of violating environmental protection regulations established by law and causing damage to the environment.

AB "Grigeo Klaipeda" was fined EUR 2 million, and subject to a criminal sanction: prohibition from reorganizing until the court-imposed penalty has been fulfilled. The court also fully upheld the civil claim filed in the case and ordered Grigeo Klaipeda AB to pay EUR 48.3 million in damages compensation.

A ruling that has not yet taken effect, and Grigeo Klaipeda AB will appeal to the Lithuanian Court of Appeal.

Grigeo Klaipeda AB does not dispute its liability for the discharge of wastewater. However, it disagrees with the assessed amount of environmental damage and the form of compensation. In the subsidiary's view, under European Union law, the damage should be remedied in kind through the implementation of environmental restoration measures.

Grigeo Klaipeda AB continues to operate as usual, and contractual obligations are being fulfilled.

The judgment relates solely to Grigeo Klaipeda AB and has no direct impact on the operations of other Group companies.

Taking into account the scale of Grigeo Klaipeda's AB operations within the Grigeo Group AB and the amount of the financial obligations imposed by the judgment, the Company does not qualify the judgment as posing a risk to the Grigeo Group's AB business continuity.

In 2025, Grigeo Klaipeda AB generated revenue of EUR 49.5 million, of which EUR 34.3 million was attributable to sales to external customers, representing approximately 14% of the Group's consolidated revenue. Grigeo Klaipeda's AB EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.3 million, representing approximately 1% of the Group's EBITDA.

The precise financial impact of the judgment on the Group is currently being assessed. Any additional adjustments to financial statements, if required, will be reflected in the Group's annual financial statements for year 2026.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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