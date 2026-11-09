Nasdaq Vilnius: Lift of Suspension in Grigeo AB at XLIT

2026-11-09T06:45:08Z
Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue XLIT
Ended on: 2026-11-09T06:44:32Z
Ongoing: False
Issuer: Grigeo AB, LEI: 529900YXT3CDTZGS0R43
Instrument: GRG1L LT0000102030
The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified
Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue XLIT
Ended on: 2026-11-09T06:44:32Z
Ongoing: False
Issuer: Grigeo AB, LEI: 529900YXT3CDTZGS0R43
Instrument: GRG1L LT0000102030
The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified
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