Nasdaq Vilnius: Lift of Suspension in Grigeo AB at XLIT

2026-11-09T06:45:08Z



Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XLIT

Ended on: 2026-11-09T06:44:32Z

Ongoing: False



Issuer: Grigeo AB, LEI: 529900YXT3CDTZGS0R43

Instrument: GRG1L LT0000102030



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XLIT has been notified

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