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AG

WKN: A1W10J | ISIN: LT0000128696 | Ticker-Symbol: AMH
Frankfurt
06.11.26 | 08:04
1,100 Euro
+1,85 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER GRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER GRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,30011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2026 15:05 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Amber Grid: AB Amber Grid Operating Results for the First Nine Months of 2026

AB "Amber Grid"

Legal entity code: 303090867

Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania

The Lithuanian natural gas transmission system operator AB Amber Grid (hereinafter referred to as Amber Grid or the Company) announces the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union:

Key financial indicators 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change
Revenue, EUR million 64.2 49.5 +30%
EBITDA, EUR million 36.6 14.7 +149%
Net profit, EUR million 20.0 1.5 +1236%
ROE (last 12 months), % 11.6 2.4 -
Adjusted EBITDA*, EUR million 24.6 22.8 +8%
Adjusted net profit*, EUR million 9.7 9.4 +4%
Adjusted ROE (last 12 months), % 6,1 6,9 -

*Adjustments to regulated revenue, costs and profitability indicators are made due to temporary deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, revenue corrections relating to previous periods that have already been approved by NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period are taken into account. In addition, the indicators are adjusted for the difference between NERC-approved (regulated) profitability and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed interim financial statements as of 30 September 2026;

3. Press release.

For more information:

Egle Krasauskiene
Head of Communications
AB Amber Grid
+370 637 06011
e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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