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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2026 14:46 Uhr
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LUXEED Global Brand Launch: LLounge and Stormax Unveiled, Revealing Its Core Design DNA and Tech Architecture

WUHU, China, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUXEED staged its global brand launch on October?21 at Wuhu's Shenshan Intelligent Valley, where flagship models LLounge and Stormax made their global debut. LUXEED Senior Designer Jonathan James Hodder and LUXEED International Vice-President Danny Xia walked media through the brand's defining design philosophy and underlying engineering framework.

Centered on TIANDIRENHE (Harmony of Heaven, Earth and Humanity), LUXEED's global design philosophy merges aerodynamic form, engineering integrity and human-centric driving pleasure. Four signature design aesthetics - Digital, Proportional, Sculptural and Performance-oriented - underpin its ambition of "100 METERS, ONE GLANCE, RECOGNIZED." LLounge features stately vertical L-shaped headlamps for executive poise; Stormax sports horizontal dual-L headlights and wind-cut lines to amplify its sporty character. Cabin development follows four dimensions: Clear Architecture, Living Aura, Iconic Touch and Sculpted Support, with meticulous material selection and craftsmanship that follows the standard of "precise to the detail, refined to perfection."

LUXEED Global Brand Launch

LUXEED's intelligent driving technology is built on three pillars: one-stage end-to-end learning, reinforcement learning, and world models. Together, these technologies aim to move beyond simply perceiving the environment toward understanding and anticipating it. Inside the cabin, the 8397 intelligent chip, multimodal sensing architecture, and onboard AI model work together to recognize occupants' states and their surroundings, enabling more proactive, responsive interactions.

The Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) system orchestrates core vehicle subsystems with sub-1-millisecond decision latency, paired with high-spec chassis hardware including dual-chamber air suspension and ±7° rear-wheel steering. Even the 5.3-metre-plus LLounge delivers tight manoeuvrability with a 5.35-metre turning radius. Luxury cabin amenities include one-second adjustable-tint privacy glass and an immersive 33-speaker audio system, while 2,400 MPa steel and the 3-6-0 comprehensive safety system provide an additional foundation for occupant protection.

From its "TIANDIRENHE" design DNA to its tech architecture built around intelligent anticipation, LUXEED brings design and engineering together to express a distinctive vision of luxury in the intelligent era. The global debut of LLounge and Stormax marks an important step in building its global product portfolio, amid broader group-level intelligent initiatives such as AiMOGA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7eb2083-10cf-46cd-a43e-e0d2d18b7034



Media Contact LUXEED International Ms. Wu Yi Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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