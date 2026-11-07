NatGold Digital Ltd.: NatGold Digital Announces Immediate Delisting of NATG from MEXC Following U.S. Treasury Action

NatGold Digital Announces Immediate Delisting of NATG from MEXC Following U.S. Treasury Action

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold" or the "Company") today announced that it has requested the delisting of the NatGold Token (NATG) from MEXC, a global cryptocurrency exchange where NATG is currently listed, with immediate effect.

The decision follows the U.S. Department of the Treasury's announcement of an order issued by its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the Combating Russian Money Laundering Act, prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from processing funds transfers involving MEXC Global.

NatGold is a U.S. company whose wholly owned subsidiary, NatGold Integrity Vault LLC, is registered with FinCEN as a money services business. The Company is acting ahead of the order's effective date.

"As a U.S. company operating through a FinCEN-registered money services business, we are acting immediately in response to Treasury's decision," said Mark Radke, Executive Chairman of NatGold Digital. "Trust is a cornerstone of NatGold's operating structure, and responding promptly to this regulatory action reflects that commitment."

NatGold is in advanced discussions with multiple regulatory-compliant exchanges and venues serving global markets, including the United States, and intends to replace MEXC as soon as possible. Once new listings are confirmed, NATG token holders will be advised of the arrangements and encouraged to register accounts and link their wallets, as applicable, to continue trading.

About NatGold Digital Ltd.

NatGold Digital Ltd. is the global leader in digital gold mining and the architect and operator of a patent-pending, non-extractive platform designed to unlock the intrinsic value of technically verified in-ground gold resources that remain securely stored in Mother Nature's Vault. NatGold Tokens are structured to represent standardized unit interests in NatGold Certified Resources, disclosed under internationally recognized geological Technical Reports - without physical extraction, processing, or movement of gold. The result is a superior fiat money alternative designed to help lead a global monetary reformation.

For additional background, please visit NatGold.com or our official YouTube channel for videos and information about our digital mining ecosystem: youtube.com/@NatGold_Digital.

Contact

Media@NatGold.com

InvestorServices@NatGold.com

+1 (646) 825-3038

The information in the above release has been prepared by NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold") using its best efforts to realistically and factually present the information contained herein. However, subjective opinion, reliance on factors outside NatGold's control, and external information sources unavoidably mean that NatGold cannot warrant the information to be exhaustive, complete, or sufficient. The information provided herein is intended solely for general informational purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any shares or securities of NatGold or for the purchase or sale of any NatGold Tokens. NatGold Tokens are not intended to be "securities" in any jurisdiction, and NatGold makes no claim or representation related to the value of NatGold or NatGold Tokens. Potential investors should seek advice from a qualified financial dealer before investing in NatGold. There are substantial risks associated with investing in development-stage digital assets and technology companies.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natgold-digital-announces-immediate-delisting-of-natg-from-mexc-following-us-treasury-action-302932606.html