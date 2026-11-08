Elektros, Inc. Congratulates Moishe Mana on a Defining Wynwood Achievement and a New Chapter for Miami

Honoring the ambition and long-term vision behind a historic transaction and an exciting future for Wynwood.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 7, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC Markets:ELEK), a publicly traded company, extends its heartfelt congratulations to distinguished real estate visionary and dear friend Moishe Mana, founder and chairman of Mana Common, following the completed sale of approximately 30 acres of strategically assembled property in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood to Ken Griffin for approximately $1.1 billion. The landmark transaction, announced in late September, is expected to help make possible a major new Miami campus for Carnegie Mellon University.

For Elektros, Inc., this is more than an extraordinary real estate transaction. It is a remarkable American success story: a testament to what faith, unwavering determination, imagination and years of hard work can accomplish. The journey reads like the pages of an inspiring novel-except this achievement is real, and its impact will be felt for generations.

Long before Wynwood became internationally celebrated for its creative energy, Mana saw possibility where others saw overlooked warehouses and untapped potential. Over more than a decade and a half, he helped cultivate a destination for art, music, fashion, entrepreneurship and human connection. His earlier work in New York City's Meatpacking District demonstrated a similar instinct: recognize the spirit of a neighborhood, nurture its creative community and help open the door to a new era.

The Wynwood sale marks a fitting new chapter. What began as an ambitious vision for an arts-and-culture district now stands poised to welcome one of the world's respected research universities. Carnegie Mellon's planned Miami campus, supported by Griffin's broader philanthropic commitment, has the potential to bring new opportunities in education, science, technology and innovation to the heart of the neighborhood.

Elektros, Inc. also recognizes a quality in Mana that reaches beyond buildings and balance sheets: his enduring desire to connect people. From the Americas to Asia, including engagement with communities in China and Korea, his international outlook reflects a belief that art, commerce, dialogue and mutual respect can help bridge differences. In an often-divided world, that commitment to dignity, cultural exchange, peace and harmony deserves recognition.

His achievement serves as a reminder that the highest measure of success is not simply the value of what one builds or sells, but the opportunities created for others. Wynwood's next chapter in higher education is a powerful illustration of how a long-term vision can evolve into a lasting civic legacy.

Elektros, Inc. warmly congratulates Moishe Mana on this exceptional, richly deserved milestone and extends its best wishes to Ken Griffin, Carnegie Mellon University and everyone helping shape this ambitious new chapter for Miami. May this achievement inspire entrepreneurs, dreamers and builders everywhere to persevere, believe in their vision and use success to bring people together.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC Markets:ELEK) is a publicly traded company exploring opportunities involving lithium resources and electric-vehicle-related technology. This release is a congratulatory statement and does not announce a business relationship, transaction or partnership with Moishe Mana, Mana Common, Ken Griffin or Carnegie Mellon University.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated developments, plans, expectations and future opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Elektros, Inc. | Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com | Website: www.elektros.energy

Transaction background: Mana Common, September 30, 2026; CBS News Miami, September 30, 2026.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-otc-elek-congratulates-moishe-mana-on-a-defining-wynwood-achievement-and-a-1248693