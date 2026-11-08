350.org calls on governments gathering at UN climate talks in Türkiye to turn promises into action, make polluters pay and deliver a just transition away from fossil fuels

As world leaders prepare to gather in Antalya for COP31, 350.org is warning that the world cannot afford another decade of delay in transitioning away from fossil fuels. The UN climate conference starts amidst the largest fossil fuel crisis in history and people all over the world are facing increasingly devastating climate impacts while fossil fuel companies continue to rank obscene profits.

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Ahead of COP31, 350 Türkiye raised a "Climate Justice, Now" banner at Antalya's Kaleiçi Harbor, urging world leaders to commit to a just transition away from fossil fuels. Photo credit: Caner Özkan 350.org

350.org is calling on the Turkish and Australian COP31 presidencies to build on this momentum and ensure that the summit delivers a credible pathway towards phasing out fossil fuels, backed by time bound milestones, accountability and finance. Governments must agree on concrete steps towards a just and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, accelerate the expansion of renewable energy, deliver the climate finance developing countries urgently need and ensure that those responsible for the crisis pay their fair share.

Efe Baysal, Türkiye Program Manager at 350.org, said:

"Türkiye has a unique opportunity to demonstrate what climate leadership looks like. Hosting COP31 comes with a responsibility to help move the world beyond fossil fuel dependence and towards an energy system that works for people, not polluters. Communities in Türkiye and across the region are already experiencing the consequences of climate change, from extreme heat to water stress and wildfires. We cannot keep treating these impacts as a distant threat. COP31 must deliver real progress towards a just transition away from fossil fuels, with renewable energy, climate resilience and people's livelihoods at its heart."

Fenton Lutunatabua, Pacific and Caribbean Program Manager at 350.org, said:

"For Pacific communities, the climate crisis is not a future scenario being debated in negotiation rooms. It is an immediate threat to our homes, cultures, livelihoods and very existence. Our islands are on the frontline of a crisis we did little to create, while the companies most responsible continue to extract and profit. We need governments to listen to the communities already living with these consequences. COP31 must deliver action, not more delay: a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, meaningful climate finance and a commitment to protect the people and places most at risk."

Rukiya Khamis, East Africa Program Manager at 350.org, said:

"Across East Africa, people are facing the devastating impacts of a climate crisis they did not cause. From prolonged droughts to destructive floods, we are losing homes, livelihoods and access to food and water. Yet the money needed to respond to these impacts remains out of reach for many of the countries and communities most affected. It is fundamentally unjust that those least responsible are being left to carry the greatest costs. COP31 must make climate justice a reality. We can't wait until COP32 in Ethiopia to fix what needs fixing now. By the time countries arrive in Addis Ababa next year, we should be negotiating deadlines and binding targets, not vague promises full of 'ifs' and 'maybes'."

ENDS

Photos can be found here

350.org's events, actions and spokespeople at COP31

350.org is an international climate organization working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

global-comms@350.org

Kim Bryan, +44 7770 881503

Ilang-Ilang Quijano, +639175810934

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