Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 08.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
In 69 Tagen gilt das Pentagon-China-Magnetverbot. Dieser Tiefsee-Explorer reichte sein Wehrtechnik-Angebot ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.11.2026 10:18 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum Held in Wuxi

2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum Held in Wuxi

WUXI, China, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 8 to 10, the 2026 China International Intelligent Communication Forum (CIICF), jointly organized by China Media Group (CMG) and the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, is held in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.

At the forum, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) releases the "2026 Report on the Development of Chinese Cities' International Intelligent Communication Capabilities", examining the key characteristics, current challenges and innovative pathways in the development of Chinese cities' international intelligent communication. A new episode of the original franchise "Global Youth Talk" is also launched. Representatives of key cultural industry projects in Wuxi sign agreements on stage. The forum also launches the "Wuxi Initiative of the China International Intelligent Communication Forum," calling on all parties to work together to build a new global ecosystem for intelligent communication that is open, inclusive, collaborative and mutually beneficial.

Lu Bingheng, Chairman of the National Technical Committee on Additive Manufacturing Standardization, Director of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Center and Professor at Xi'an Jiaotong University; Michael Levitt, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry and Member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences; Ge Yuefeng, Deputy General Manager of China Time and Space Information Group Co., Ltd.; and Scott Ross, Founder of Digital Domain, Former Senior Vice President of Lucasfilm and Former President of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), are among the guests sharing theoretical vision and practical perspectives. They exchange ideas on intelligent communication and media transformation, technological innovation and industrial development, and mutual learning among civilizations and international cooperation, building consensus on future development.

The forum also features a series of side events, including the 2026 Forum on the International Communication of Digital Culture, the AIGC Digital and Intelligent Industries Forum, the "Wuxi Dialogue" on Local International Communication, a closed-door industry dialogue, the "Film Music • Wuxi Night" gala, and the 2026 "Experience China Insights from Wuxi" International Media Tour.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2026-china-international-intelligent-communication-forum-held-in-wuxi-302932685.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.