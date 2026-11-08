Yvonne Judge founder of Revitalize You in Columbus, Ohio, is recruiting participants nationwide for doctoral research at National University examining how individual EMDR therapy may influence family relationships. The voluntary, unpaid study seeks adults who meet specific EMDR treatment requirements.

Columbus, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2026) - Yvonne Judge, founder of Revitalize You in Columbus, Ohio, is seeking research participants for a doctoral study at National University examining how individual Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy may influence family relationships.





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The study explores participants' experiences with family relationships before and after receiving individual EMDR therapy. The research aims to contribute to the knowledge base surrounding EMDR and its potential relationship to family functioning.

Who Is Eligible to Participate?

Judge is recruiting adults throughout the United States who meet all three requirements:

Are at least 18 years old and currently reside in the United States.

Have completed at least eight sessions of individual EMDR therapy within the past five years.

Did not receive relational therapy, including couples or family therapy, while receiving EMDR treatment.

Participation is voluntary and unpaid. Eligible participants will complete a confidential, 30-60-minute individual online interview and participate in an email verification of their interview transcript.

Although participants will not receive financial compensation, their contributions may help expand the existing body of knowledge about EMDR therapy and family relationships.

Individuals interested in participating can review the complete eligibility requirements and participation information on the EMDR and Family Relationships Research Study page.

About the Researcher

Judge is a doctoral student in Marriage and Family Therapy at National University and an Ohio-licensed Independent Marriage and Family Therapist with Supervisory Designation (IMFT-S).

She is an EMDRIA Certified Therapist, EMDRIA Approved Consultant, and American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT) Approved Supervisor.

Her professional background includes individual trauma treatment, couples counseling, family therapy, and clinical supervision of mental health professionals.

Judge is the founder and clinical director of Revitalize You, a Columbus-based psychotherapy practice providing individual, couples, and family therapy, including EMDR treatment.

Research participation and eligibility: EMDR and Family Relationships Research Study

Media Contact

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