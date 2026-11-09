Singapore AI fintech company to speak live at the 2nd day of the free virtual conference on November 19, 2026, where it will unveil a new initiative with the IBM Z and LinuxONE ecosystem

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2026) - Spiking, a Singapore-based AI fintech platform that tracks institutional money flows and options trading, today announced its participation in the IBM Z Day 2026 Asia Pacific Special Edition (SE) Track, a free, one-day virtual conference taking place on Thursday, November 19, 2026. Spiking joins the event as a Friend of the IBM Z Community, and its Founder and CEO, Dr. Clemen Chiang, will speak live during the Asia Pacific programme, where the company will unveil a new initiative with the IBM Z and LinuxONE ecosystem.

The Asia Pacific SE Track brings IBM Z Day to the region with sessions scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. AEDT (5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Singapore time). It follows the global, New York time-based IBM Z Day on November 18, 2026, a free one-day virtual conference featuring more than 300 speakers and offering industry-recognised digital skills badges. The event is designed for IBM Z and LinuxONE clients, partners, startups, developers, students, and anyone building mainframe skills across Asia Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

The Asia Pacific programme explores four themes: applying AI on IBM Z to create real-time value where critical data already lives; modernisation and security, including quantum-safe cryptography; startups and the IBM Z and LinuxONE ecosystem in Asia Pacific; and skills and careers, growing the next generation of mainframe talent across the region.

As part of its participation, the Spiking logo will be featured on the IBM Z Day website as a Friend of the IBM Z Community, recognising the company's role in the regional startup ecosystem. Dr. Chiang's live session will speak to how startups can harness enterprise-grade AI infrastructure, and the announcement Spiking makes on the day will mark the next step in its work with the IBM Z and LinuxONE community.

To mark the occasion, 25 copies of Dr. Chiang's book The Wall Came Down: 56 Options Trading Strategies for the AI Generation will be given away through a contest held during the event. Contest details will be shared with attendees on the day.

"IBM Z Day is where the global mainframe community comes together, and the Asia Pacific Special Edition Track brings that energy to our region's own time zones," said Adam LG Ring, BSc, Global Head IBM Z Startups (+AI) and IBM Z & LinuxONE Ecosystem/Skills Leader APAC. "We are delighted to welcome Spiking as a Friend of the IBM Z Community. Startups like Spiking show how AI innovation and enterprise computing can grow together, and we look forward to Dr. Chiang speaking live on November 19."

"Asia Pacific is home to some of the most ambitious builders in fintech and AI, and IBM Z Day gives them a front-row seat to the platforms that run the world's critical transactions," said Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking, author of The Disclosed Record series (The Wall Came Down, Long Island, Nine Pages), Portfolio Manager, and Senior Accredited Board Director. "Spiking is proud to stand with the IBM Z and LinuxONE community as a Friend of the IBM Z Community. On November 19, we will share an announcement that reflects our commitment to building trusted AI where critical data lives, and I invite everyone across the region to register and join us."

Registration

IBM Z Day 2026, including the Asia Pacific SE Track, is free and open to all. Attendees can register at ibm.biz/zday2026. Participants can earn industry-recognised digital skills badges by attending.

About Spiking

Spiking is a Singapore-based AI fintech platform operated by Aly Pte. Ltd. that tracks institutional money flows and options trading, helping investors see what the smart money is doing in real time. Founded by Dr. Clemen Chiang, who has taught more than 50,000 students since 2003, Spiking combines verified market data with AI-powered education across equities, property, income, and cryptocurrency. Learn more at spiking.com.

About IBM Z Day

IBM Z Day is a free, one-day virtual conference hosted by IBM Z, bringing together clients, partners, startups, developers, and students around the IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms. The 2026 edition takes place on November 18 (Americas) with the Asia Pacific Special Edition Track on November 19, featuring more than 300 speakers and industry-recognised digital skills badges.

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