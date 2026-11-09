LG ELECTRONICS EARNS FIRST ASIL D PRODUCT CERTIFICATION FOR AUTOMOTIVE CENTRAL GATEWAY SYSTEM

TÜV Rheinland's First ASIL D Product Certification in the Central Gateway System Category Validates LG's Functional Safety Capabilities

News Summary

LG Electronics has earned its first ISO 26262 ASIL D product certification for its automotive central gateway system. It is also the first ASIL D product certification TÜV Rheinland has issued in this category.

The certification builds on LG's ISO 26262 process certification in 2017 and ASIL B product certification in 2021, demonstrating the company's ability to meet the highest functional safety requirements at the product level.

The independent validation is expected to strengthen automakers' confidence in LG and enhance its competitiveness in future vehicle platform programs, as the company extends its expertise to next-generation communication control systems, gateways and domain controllers.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has earned its first ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL D) product certification for its automotive central gateway system, developed as the central communication unit (CCU) 2.0 for the Genesis GV90. The certification, awarded by global testing and certification body TÜV Rheinland, is also the first ASIL D product certification the organization has issued in the automotive central gateway system category.*

Under ISO 26262, ASILs range from A to D based on the severity of potential harm, exposure to hazardous situations and controllability of the resulting risks. ASIL D, the highest level, requires the most stringent measures to prevent and mitigate safety-related failures. As part of the certification process, TÜV Rheinland comprehensively assessed LG's development processes, design documentation and verification results, confirming the system's compliance with applicable ASIL D requirements.

From Certified Processes to ASIL D-Certified Products

The certification is the latest step in LG's efforts to advance its functional safety capabilities. The company obtained ISO 26262 process certification for its automotive development framework in 2017, followed by ASIL B product certification for its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) front camera module in 2021. Achieving ASIL D at the product level demonstrates LG's ability to apply the highest functional safety requirements across the design, implementation and verification of an automotive product.

For global automakers, this independent, product-level validation offers further assurance of LG's ability to deliver safety-critical automotive systems. It is also expected to enhance the company's competitiveness in future vehicle platform programs.

Functional Safety Embedded in System Operations

LG's central gateway system serves as the hub for vehicle communications, connecting electronic control units (ECUs) and managing data exchange across in-vehicle and external networks. When routing data over controller area network (CAN) and Ethernet interfaces, the system is designed to accurately transmit safety-related messages, detect routing malfunctions and relay relevant fault information to other ECUs.

The system also incorporates functional safety measures for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. These measures help prevent unintended updates and maintain safe control of vehicle start-up during updates and rollbacks. In addition, the system supports connected car services, features on demand and system diagnostics, along with cybersecurity functions such as intrusion monitoring and certificate-based authentication.

Strengthening Competitiveness for Future AIDV Platforms

As the automotive industry transitions toward AI-defined vehicles (AIDVs), central gateway systems are taking on a larger role. They manage communications across vehicle networks, enable OTA updates and support connected services, which makes functional safety increasingly critical.

The expertise LG gained through this project is applicable to other safety-critical automotive systems. That expertise spans functional safety development processes, design and verification methodologies, and certification. These capabilities lay the groundwork for LG to develop a broader range of automotive components, including next-generation communication control systems, gateways and domain controllers.

"Earning our first ASIL D product certification is a significant milestone for LG," said Lee Sang-yong, head of the VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. "It reflects our progress from establishing certified functional safety processes to implementing and verifying the highest-level safety requirements in an automotive product. We will build on this accomplishment to strengthen automakers' confidence in LG and advance next-generation solutions for the AIDV era."

* Based on TÜV Rheinland's certification records as of November 2026

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About LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company

The LG Vehicle Solution Company (VS) is bringing LG's unique mobility innovations to the automotive industry. As a trusted and innovative partner, the company provides intelligent solutions including head units, displays, connectivity, ADAS vision systems, and software solutions integrating human-centered AI and automotive engineering into the modern AI/software-defined vehicle. Committed to "Driving better future mobility," the company has diversified its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities, including automotive lighting systems, e-powertrain and cybersecurity. For more information, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility. To stay updated with the latest news, subscribe to the LG mobility newsletter, LG Loop at www.LG.com/global/mobility/newsletter and follow the LG VS Company LinkedIn channel at www.linkedin.com/company/lgvehiclesolution.

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