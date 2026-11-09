HONG KONG, Nov 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited ('Star Plus Legend' or the 'Company', Stock code: 6683.HK) recently made the global debut of Pandabot Cafe and UNI-DOGGI at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), offering visitors a new experience combining IP and physical AI. The appearance marked Star Plus Legend's first participation in the CIIE and showcased the Company's progress in integrating IP with technology.Following their debut at the CIIE, Pandabot Cafe is set to open the first store in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui on November 11, 2026. UNI-DOGGIE will also be featured as a regular interactive experience at the cafe, bringing this new technology-driven consumer experience to the city.Pandabot Cafe: Bringing Human-Robot Interaction into a Physical Consumer SpacePandabot Cafe extends the experience of human-robot interaction from a portable companion to a physical space. Positioned as a 'technology + entertainment' experimental space, the cafe brings together the appeal of its Panda IP and the possibilities of physical AI. Its aim is not to replace people with machines, but to explore how people and physical AI can interact and coexist.The cafe features a environment powered by AIGC, allowing the scene to be synchronised in real time and creating an immersive experience for visitors. Six types of robot colleagues work together across the cafe, including Robotic-arm Barista, Humanoid Robot Store Manager, UNI-DOGGIE and AI Digital Human Ordering Assistant. Through the coordination of robotic and AI-enabled services, daily visits will become opportunities for people to interact with technology.UNI-DOGGIE: A Consumer-Grade Collectible Robot Dog Developed with Yushu TechnologyUNI-DOGGIE is a cyberpunk-inspired designer robot dog jointly developed by Star Plus Legend and Yushu Technology. Combining companionship and social interaction, it is also Yushu Technology's first consumer-grade collectible robot dog. The product brings together celebrity IP, designer toys and technology. The product brings together celebrity IP, designer toys and robotics, with an emphasis on its distinctive character and interactive features. Adata Technology has placed the first commercial order for 1,000 units, acting as a distributor.UNI-DOGGIE supports a range of interactive functions, including running, jumping, walking upside down, performing a lion-dance gait, dancing, making a heart gesture and shaking hands. A camera mounted on its nose supports follow-along photography and video recording. Its Intelligent Follow System 3.0 enables hands-free automatic following, while the companion app supports remote control over 4G and OTA software updates. These features are designed to support a range of uses, from home companionship and outdoor activities to designer-toy gatherings, brand events and parent-child interaction.Advancing the Integration of IP and TechnologyStar Plus Legend is exploring how technology can create more engaging consumer experiences and bring intelligent products into everyday settings. The upcoming opening of Pandabot Cafe in Hong Kong marks another step in this effort, providing a physical space where visitor can experience the interaction between people, IP and physical AI.Mr. Lai Kwok Fai Franki, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Star Plus Legend, said: 'AI is the next stop for IP.' Starting with Pandabot Cafe and UNI-DOGGIE, Star Plus Legend aims to bring together the emotional connection of IP and the interactive capabilities of physical AI. Through technology partnerships, industry-chain support and real-world applications, the Company hope to connect with more partners and advance 'IP + Physical AI' from an individual product towards replicable product categories.About CompanyStar Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683.HK) was founded in 2017 and primarily focuses on IP creation and operation, leveraging IP-driven synergies to expand into AI + robotics and new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023, approved for inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index in February 2024, and formally entered the Hong Kong Stock Connect in March of the same year. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend announced the acquisition of approximately 1.17% equity in National Stadium Co., Ltd. (the operator of the Bird's Nest), becoming the only private-sector shareholder of the Bird's Nest to date. In November of the same year, Star Plus Legend announced that it had become a strategic shareholder of Galaxy Corporation Co., Ltd ('Galaxy'), a well-known entertainment management company in South Korea, strengthening its global IP presence. Galaxy boasts a roster of globally influential artists, including Kwon Ji-Yong (also known as G-DRAGON), Kim Jong-kook, Song Kang-ho and Lee Tae-min.In the field of IP creation and operation, the Company maximizes the influence of its artists by creating personalized character and content IPs tailored to each individual. In terms of character IPs, the Company has established deep collaborations with core celebrities such as Jay Chou and Liu Keng-hung, resulting in two iconic IPs ' - CHOUCHOU' and 'Coach Liu'. And the cumulative number of fans of the existing celebrity IP portfolio has reached 280 million. In 2023, the Company collaborated with a top Hollywood visual effects team to create the digital human of 'CHOUCHOU' for Jay Chou and launched the first metaverse trailer, 'The Awakening'. The authorization of the digital human of CHOUCHOU to China Mobile as its Dynamic Star Ambassador, 5G Metaverse Pioneer, and 5G Video Ringtone Ambassador signifies Star Plus Legend's successful expansion of its IP licensing business into the digital content sector. In 2022, the Company assisted Liu Keng-hung in becoming a national fitness coach and also developed his official anime-style persona and digital human, 'Coach Liu'. In 2026, Liu Keng-hung was selected into the first batch of quality online streamers under the Quality Online Streamer Cultivation Project.The Company continues to expand its IP portfolio and is developing CHOUCHOU&FRIENDS as a global celebrity IP and trend-culture platform. Its global flagship store in Shanghai and its flagship store in Changsha are now open, and the Company continues to expand its store network. The Company also introduced a original IP character, 'WAKAEMO' and launched a collaboration programme with 100 international pop artists to build a global artist network and promote the internationalization of Chinese celebrity IPs.In terms of content IP, the Company created Jay Chou's first outdoor reality show 'J-Style Trip' in 2020, which has aired for three seasons. In 2024, it launched 'Yue Lai Yue Kuai Le', a music talk show hosted by Harlem Yu. In 2025, the Company rolled out micro-variety shows and sports variety shows featuring Liu Keng-hung, including 'Nothing But Fifty' and 'Geng Wo Qi Jiu Dui Le', as well as the city fitness family event series 'Geng Fitness 5KM' and the fun competition 'G-VERSE Celebrity Tennis Invitational', among others. In terms of events, the Company invests in or produces the world tour concerts of Jay Chou and Kwon Ji-Yong, as well as concerts featuring artists from the Star Plus Legend portfolio. Relying on its own IP resources to drive content development, the Company has launched the 'Finding CHOUCHOU' cultural tourism project in over twenty cities worldwide, deepening the integrated development of 'IP + Culture + Tourism + Business + Sports + Performance'. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend partnered with Shanghai Museum to host the themed art show 'The Remarkable Ancestors - CHOUCHOU's Time Travel Adventure', making 'CHOUCHOU' the first celebrity IP to enter a national museum. To mark the 25th anniversary of Jay Chou's debut, the Etersource brand announced the release of the officially authorized Jay Chou 'Carnival' World Tour collectible cards series, for which Star Plus Legend serves as the exclusive global distributor.In the AI + robotics segment, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Yushu Technology, a global leader in robotics. The two parties will serve as each other's strategic partners worldwide and will jointly develop consumer-grade Robot products. The first collaborative product, a quadruped robot dog with strong IP attributes, made its first public debut at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Tourism Festival. Furthermore, Star Plus Legend and Yushu Technology have established a joint venture to explore the new field of 'IP + Robotics + AI'. The Joint Venture Company will be primarily responsible for the creation and development of consumer-grade IP robots (including pet quadruped robots and performing humanoid robots) and IP derivative products (the 'Products'), and will have exclusive rights to sell and operate the Products.In the new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector, the Company focuses on developing and selling health management and skincare products. Its portfolio includes several brands: MODONG, a health management brand that promotes low-sugar and low-carb diet; Bonggie, which features food products with clean ingredient list; Dr. INYOU, which focuses on nutrition balance; Dr. MG, a skincare brand which targets recombinant collagen; and VIVICYCLE, a light-exercise lifestyle brand that integrates fitness into everyday life. According to CIC, MODONG Coffee ranked first in China's bulletproof drink market by gross merchandise value (GMV) for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, with cumulative sales reaching 130 million cups over the six years. Bonggie Matcha Powder became the best-selling product in the Douyin natural powder market in 2023. In addition, the MODONG brand has received honors such as the 'AA Well-known Trademark' and 'Jiangsu Famous Trademark'. In March 2025, MODONG underwent brand revitalization and launched the new MODONG MAGIC series, promoting the brand concept 'A Cup On-the-Go: Crafting Magic for Healthy Living', and officially announced Hannah Quinlivan as the brand ambassador.In terms of its business model, Star Plus Legend is driven by a dual-engine model: new emotional-consumption IP and embodied AI. On the IP side, the Company is committed to 'co-creating IP with top-tier celebrity' and, through its industry's only 'replicable closed-loop model for celebrity IP value growth', delivers full-chain operation of celebrity IP across incubation, commercialization and full value growth. On the AI side, guided by the core philosophy that 'AI is the next stop for IP,' the Company brings embodied AI robots into real consumer scenarios, enabling IP to evolve into a partner that can walk, think and interact.Star Plus Legend's Official Website: www.6683.hkMedia inquiries:Star Plus Legend's Media Relations Email: media@splegend.comSource: Star Plus Legend Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.