HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Building on the existing cooperation in concerts, exhibitions, artist IP and derivative product development, the two parties will further expand the scope of cooperation and establish a strategic partnership in the fields of global robot entertainment and AI robotics. They will work together on global robot parks, global robot tours, and the joint development of AI trendy toys and companion robots, to serve the Chinese, Korean and global markets.The signing ceremony opened with a robot fashion show and a robot dance performance jointly staged by the two parties and UNITREE. Set to classic BIGBANG tracks, the performance brought to life a new stage format that fuses IP with technology. Star Plus Legend said: 'The robots on stage come from China, and the creative ideas from Korea. Behind this scene are the two parties' long-standing, in-depth communication and mutual trust, and a shared development vision for integrating IP with technology. Our judgement on the long-term direction has always been in sync.'According to official information, Galaxy Corporation is a Korean entertainment-technology unicorn founded in 2019. Its roster brings together leading artists spanning music and film, including G-DRAGON (Kwon Ji-Yong), Song Kang-ho, Kim Jong-kook and Lee Tae-min. Galaxy has already translated 'celebrity IP + robots' into physical scenarios: in Seoul, Korea, it operates Galaxy Robot Park, the world's first embodied AI-themed space, where humanoid robots take the stage to K-pop choreography, and with Dubai as its Middle East hub, it has launched Galaxy Robot Arena Dubai, continuing to explore new entertainment formats for fans worldwide.Founded in 2017, Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited centres its business on IP creation and operation, leveraging IP-driven synergies to drive the coordinated development of AI + robotics and other businesses. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023 and is known as the 'Jay Chou concept stock'. Deeply bound to its core celebrity Jay Chou, Star Plus Legend has built the superstar IP 'CHOUCHOU' and tailor-made Jay Chou's first outdoor reality show, 'J-Style Trip', which has aired for three seasons. In AI + robotics, Star Plus Legend has joined hands with UNITREE, with the two serving as each other's strategic partners worldwide to jointly develop consumer-grade robot products with strong IP attributes.From 'IP Collaboration' to 'IP x Technology'The partnership between the two parties did not begin today. In November 2025, Star Plus Legend subscribed, through an industrial fund, for no more than 7% of Galaxy's issued share capital and became a strategic shareholder. The cooperation scope agreed at the time covered co-hosting world tour concerts with Galaxy's artists, large-scale themed exhibitions, and the development of artist IP and derivative products. The new MOU deepens cooperation further on that basis, marking an extension of the relationship from project-level content collaboration to category co-creation and scenario co-creation powered by AI and embodied AI.Early Proof Points: Two Embodied AI Entertainment Scenarios Already Up and RunningBefore the MOU was signed, each party had already delivered an observable proof point. In November 2026, Star Plus Legend opened the world's first Pandabot Cafe in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Combining 'embodied AI + AIGC + top-tier IPs', the store brings IP into everyday consumer spaces as an interactive physical presence, testing whether IP embodiment can support a single-store model that is workable and iterable. Galaxy Robot Park, for its part, turns robot performance and interaction into a venue-scale experience, testing whether robot entertainment can move beyond a one-off spectacle and become a system that can be replicated across venues. Together, the two point to the outlines of the next-generation embodied AI entertainment and consumption scenario: IP that is 'present' and 'responsive' in physical form, spaces continuously refreshed by computing power and content, and experiences orchestrated across scenarios by platform capabilities. In other words, a consumer scenario in which IP, space and the operating system are coupled.Strategic Alignment: Two Statements, One DirectionGalaxy CEO Choi Yong-ho sums up the company's path as 'today, tomorrow and the day after': today is centred on IP and content; tomorrow is mainly about developing the AI and robotics businesses; and the day after refers to the aerospace business. Star Plus Legend's judgement is equally clear: 'the next stop for IP is AI'. Star Plus Legend CFO Lai Kwok Fai Franki said earlier during the China International Import Expo that the next stop for IP lies in its integration with AI and embodied robots, which will form a very large market, and that what embodied AI addresses is the question of IP 'being present and responding'. The two strategic formulations point to the same judgement: AI and robotics give IP a perpetual vehicle, one that no longer depends on an individual's physical presence but allows IP to interact and perform around the clock, across geographies and on a sustainable basis. This will keep expanding the boundaries of IP in expression, interaction and value, taking IP off the screen and into people's everyday lives, and enabling richer, more diverse emotional connections and scenario-based experiences. These two examples take that judgement beyond words, and turn the partnership from a handshake over direction into the matching of complementary capabilities.Complementary Strengths, Co-building an EcosystemAn aligned long-term judgement needs complementary capabilities to support it. Star Plus Legend has deep experience in full-chain IP operation and, drawing on China's mature supply chain and manufacturing and mass-production capacity in AI and embodied AI hardware, excels at turning plans into products and delivering those products worldwide; Galaxy brings deep reserves of content creativity and cutting-edge experience in operating robot performances. Applied to the next-generation embodied AI entertainment and consumption scenario, the key to this complementarity lies not in each party's capabilities as such, but in integrating consumer-scenario operation with hardware mass production, and multi-robot coordination with the replication of performance systems, into a single set of scenario capabilities aimed at entertainment and consumption spaces that combine IP stickiness, embodied interaction and replicability. This also explains how the MOU's three directions relate to one another: robot parks serve as the scenario platforms, robot tours as content output, and AI trendy toys and companion robots as a way to extend interaction into daily life, forming a consumer journey that runs from 'presence' to 'companionship'.Together, the two parties will combine industrial manufacturing capability with the power of creative content, bringing Eastern creativity to a broader stage in a language the world understands, jointly opening up new space for the integration of IP and robotics, and delivering new entertainment-technology experiences to consumers in China, Korea and beyond.About CompanyStar Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683.HK) was founded in 2017 and primarily focuses on IP creation and operation, leveraging IP-driven synergies to expand into AI + robotics and new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector. The Company was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2023, approved for inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index in February 2024, and formally entered the Hong Kong Stock Connect in March of the same year. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend announced the acquisition of approximately 1.17% equity in National Stadium Co., Ltd. (the operator of the Bird's Nest), becoming the only private-sector shareholder of the Bird's Nest to date. In November of the same year, Star Plus Legend announced that it had become a strategic shareholder of Galaxy Corporation Co., Ltd ('Galaxy'), a well-known entertainment management company in South Korea, strengthening its global IP presence. Galaxy boasts a roster of globally influential artists, including Kwon Ji-Yong (also known as G-DRAGON), Kim Jong-kook, Song Kang-ho and Lee Tae-min.In the field of IP creation and operation, the Company maximizes the influence of its artists by creating personalized character and content IPs tailored to each individual. In terms of character IPs, the Company has established deep collaborations with core celebrities such as Jay Chou and Liu Keng-hung, resulting in two iconic IPs - 'CHOUCHOU' and 'Coach Liu'. And the cumulative number of fans of the existing celebrity IP portfolio has reached 280 million. In 2023, the Company collaborated with a top Hollywood visual effects team to create the digital human of 'CHOUCHOU' for Jay Chou and launched the first metaverse trailer, 'The Awakening'. The authorization of the digital human of CHOUCHOU to China Mobile as its Dynamic Star Ambassador, 5G Metaverse Pioneer, and 5G Video Ringtone Ambassador signifies Star Plus Legend's successful expansion of its IP licensing business into the digital content sector. In 2022, the Company assisted Liu Keng-hung in becoming a national fitness coach and also developed his official anime-style persona and digital human, 'Coach Liu'. In 2026, Liu Keng-hung was selected into the first batch of quality online streamers under the Quality Online Streamer Cultivation Project.The Company continues to expand its IP portfolio and is developing CHOUCHOU&FRIENDS as a global celebrity IP and trend-culture platform. Its global flagship store in Shanghai and its flagship store in Changsha are now open, and the Company continues to expand its store network. The Company also introduced a original IP character, 'WAKAEMO' and launched a collaboration programme with 100 international pop artists to build a global artist network and promote the internationalization of Chinese celebrity IPs.In terms of content IP, the Company created Jay Chou's first outdoor reality show 'J-Style Trip' in 2020, which has aired for three seasons. In 2024, it launched 'Yue Lai Yue Kuai Le', a music talk show hosted by Harlem Yu. In 2025, the Company rolled out micro-variety shows and sports variety shows featuring Liu Keng-hung, including 'Nothing But Fifty' and 'Geng Wo Qi Jiu Dui Le', as well as the city fitness family event series 'Geng Fitness 5KM' and the fun competition 'G-VERSE Celebrity Tennis Invitational', among others. In terms of events, the Company invests in or produces the world tour concerts of Jay Chou and Kwon Ji-Yong, as well as concerts featuring artists from the Star Plus Legend portfolio. Relying on its own IP resources to drive content development, the Company has launched the 'Finding CHOUCHOU' cultural tourism project in over twenty cities worldwide, deepening the integrated development of 'IP + Culture + Tourism + Business + Sports + Performance'. In September 2025, Star Plus Legend partnered with Shanghai Museum to host the themed art show 'The Remarkable Ancestors - CHOUCHOU's Time Travel Adventure', making 'CHOUCHOU' the first celebrity IP to enter a national museum. To mark the 25th anniversary of Jay Chou's debut, the Etersource brand announced the release of the officially authorized Jay Chou 'Carnival' World Tour collectible cards series, for which Star Plus Legend serves as the exclusive global distributor.In the AI + robotics segment, the Company announced a strategic partnership with UNITREE, a global leader in robotics. The two parties will serve as each other's strategic partners worldwide and will jointly develop consumer-grade Robot products. The first collaborative product, a quadruped robot dog with strong IP attributes, made its first public debut at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Tourism Festival. Furthermore, Star Plus Legend and UNITREE have established a joint venture to explore the new field of 'IP + Robotics + AI'. The Joint Venture Company will be primarily responsible for the creation and development of consumer-grade IP robots (including pet quadruped robots and performing humanoid robots) and IP derivative products (the 'Products'), and will have exclusive rights to sell and operate the Products.In the new consumption in the healthy lifestyle sector, the Company focuses on developing and selling health management and skincare products. Its portfolio includes several brands: MODONG, a health management brand that promotes low-sugar and low-carb diet; Bonggie, which features food products with clean ingredient list; Dr. INYOU, which focuses on nutrition balance; Dr. MG, a skincare brand which targets recombinant collagen; and VIVICYCLE, a light-exercise lifestyle brand that integrates fitness into everyday life. According to CIC, MODONG Coffee ranked first in China's bulletproof drink market by gross merchandise value (GMV) for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, with cumulative sales reaching 130 million cups over the six years. Bonggie Matcha Powder became the best-selling product in the Douyin natural powder market in 2023. In addition, the MODONG brand has received honors such as the 'AA Well-known Trademark' and 'Jiangsu Famous Trademark'. In March 2025, MODONG underwent brand revitalization and launched the new MODONG MAGIC series, promoting the brand concept 'A Cup On-the-Go: Crafting Magic for Healthy Living', and officially announced Hannah Quinlivan as the brand ambassador.In terms of its business model, Star Plus Legend is driven by a dual-engine model: new emotional-consumption IP and embodied AI. On the IP side, the Company is committed to 'co-creating IP with top-tier celebrity' and, through its industry's only 'replicable closed-loop model for celebrity IP value growth', delivers full-chain operation of celebrity IP across incubation, commercialization and full value growth. On the AI side, guided by the core philosophy that 'AI is the next stop for IP,' the Company brings embodied AI robots into real consumer scenarios, enabling IP to evolve into a partner that can walk, think and interact.Star Plus Legend's Official Website: www.6683.hkMedia inquiries:Star Plus Legend's Media Relations Email: media@splegend.comSource: Star Plus Legend Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.