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XI

WKN: A2JNY1 | ISIN: KYG9830T1067 | Ticker-Symbol: 3CP
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06.11.26 | 21:58
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PR Newswire
09.11.2026 03:54 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Overseas media representatives visit Xiaomi's smart auto factory in Beijing

Xinhua Silk Road: Overseas media representatives visit Xiaomi's smart auto factory in Beijing

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, media representatives from various countries and regions visited Xiaomi's smart auto factory in southeast Beijing, exploring firsthand Xiaomi's achievements in NEV R&D, intelligent manufacturing and ecosystem innovation.

After the tour, Marcos Costa de Oliveira, editor-in-chief of Brazil's Monitor Mercantil newspaper, said he is a lover of Xiaomi stuff, and Xiaomi cars are beautifully designed and useful too.

Xiaomi's greatest advantage is its ability to combine innovative technology, attractive design and impressive performance, said Tamas Kovacs, CEO of ATV Hungary.

Covering an area of approximately 718,000 square meters, the factory is a modern smart manufacturing campus for Xiaomi NEVs that integrates R&D, production, sales and customer experience.

The factory has upgraded traditional auto-making processes to six tailored to NEV production, with 100 percent automation achieved in key processes. More than 700 robots work in coordination across the production lines while artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are employed to significantly improve quality inspection accuracy.

"I was particularly impressed by the extensive use of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence throughout the manufacturing process," said Kovacs. "Xiaomi's manufacturing capabilities demonstrate China's remarkable progress in industrial innovation."

The interactive demonstration of Xiaomi's human×car×home smart ecosystem was another highlight of the tour. The ecosystem allows users to remotely control smart home devices directly from their vehicles through voice commands or preset scenarios, enabling seamless connectivity across different living scenarios.

Yasiru Bandara Ranaraja, founding director of Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka, said Xiaomi is very innovative and gives the whole solution of the car for controlling all electronics.

Such ecosystem is one of the most innovative achievements of Xiaomi, said Kovacs. "I believe this integrated approach represents an important direction for the future of transportation."

When asked about Xiaomi's plan to go global, many guests expressed hopes to see Xiaomi vehicles sold in their own countries. Agnes Kalekye Nguna, CEO of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, said NEV plays a significant role in environmental conservation and promoting utilization of clean energy in Africa. "Come to Africa, we are waiting for you!"

The tour was one of the events held during the 7th World Media Summit running on November 5-9 in Beijing, which gathered nearly 500 guests from mainstream media, think tanks, government departments and international organizations across 112 countries and regions.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352895.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-overseas-media-representatives-visit-xiaomis-smart-auto-factory-in-beijing-302932854.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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