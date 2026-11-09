Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye explores new paradigm for global branding at panda-themed conference in SW China

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026 held in Sichuan Province, southwest China from November 2 to 4, Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye well leveraged its "harmony and coexistence"-centric development philosophy to expand its global presence.

As a veteran participant of the conference, Wuliangye updated global friends on its endeavors to advance green development by integrating social responsibility into perceptible ecological logic and experiential consumption scenarios.

At the conference's Panda Cultural and Creative Marketplace, Wuliangye built the "harmony and coexistence"-themed space and interactive exhibition zones for Wuliang Yeah Bar brand to establish playable scenarios for consumers.

Stepping into its thematic space, visitors are greeted by an oriental ambiance framed by green bamboo. The space integrates its time-honored brewing heritage, core product portfolio and the panda cultural IP.

On display are products including the classic Wuliangye series and the 8th generation of Wuliangye, alongside innovative offerings such as the "Love at First Sight" with low alcohol content, liquor in panda-shaped bottles and the golden panda commemorative liquor.

Apart from these, seven cocktails crafted with Wuliangye as the base spirit made their debut and on-site LED screens presented its evolving history through different dynasties.

While wandering through the areas, global guests experienced Chinese baijiu through sight, smell, touch and taste, shifting from mere product awareness to cultural resonance.

Its Wuliang Yeah Bar interactive tasting area served as a testing space for traditional baijiu to embrace modern lifestyles. Recreating the relaxing vibe of Sichuan's open-air tea stalls, the space features giant artistic liquor bottle installations set against delightful panda landscapes.

With bamboo tables and chairs as well, the space broke down the sense of distance often associated with premium baijiu. As a foreign guest noted, such attempts are helpful for liquor makers in expanding their reach among younger consumers.

At a parallel session of the conference, Wuliangye introduced its ancient fermentation pits dating back to the Yuan and Ming dynasties, related cultural tourism sites as well as its wetland conservation practices.

As pandas let the world see the loveliness of China, cultural exchanges and mutual learning offer Wuliangye a chance to allow more people to experience China's culture of harmony, said a Wuliangye brand ambassador.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352884.html

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