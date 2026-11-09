

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) reported that its first quarter net earnings declined to $28.29 million or $0.18 per share from $38.19 million or $0.24 per share last year.



Operating income for the quarter was $36.60 million down from $47.66 million in the previous year.



But net sales for the quarter grew to $299.71 million from $286.56 million last year.



TECH closed Friday's regular trading at $72.78 up $0.12 or 0.17%.



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