ASMAX at EICMA 2026: Beyond the Next in Motorcycle Communication

MILAN, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASMAX brought its vision of next-generation motorcycle communication to EICMA 2026 at Hall 6, Booth H08, unveiling a preview of its next-generation RoamX intercom, showcasing exclusive collaborations with ZXMOTO and WorldSSP racer Valentin Debise, and introducing new initiatives to make connected riding more accessible worldwide.

RoamX: A New Chapter in Riding Communication

At the center of the presentation was RoamX, the world's first screen-equipped motorcycle intercom headset, currently targeted for launch in 2027. Developed around a new-generation chip after more than two years of engineering, RoamX features an integrated display, Mesh communication for up to 32 riders, and an enhanced AI voice assistant. The functional prototypes showcase ASMAX's vision for more intuitive, intelligent and personalized riding experiences.

Bringing Mesh Within Reach of More Riders

Beyond flagship innovation, ASMAX highlighted its commitment to making advanced communication technology accessible to more motorcyclists. The ASMAX S2 combines Mesh communication with an approachable price point, offering an accessible entry into connected group riding. By lowering the barrier to Mesh technology, ASMAX aims to encourage more riders to experience the benefits of staying connected on the road.

Racing Partnerships, Shared Passion

EICMA also brought together two important ASMAX collaborators: Zhang Xue, Founder and CEO of ZXMOTO, and Valentin Debise, ASMAX Global Brand Ambassador and professional World Supersport rider.

The event showcased the ZXMOTO collaboration edition, featuring racing-inspired design, alongside the ASMAX Debise Racing Edition, a special collector's edition developed around the partnership with Valentin Debise. Together, these collaborations reflect the shared spirit of engineering, performance and passion that connects the motorcycle industry and its riders.

ASMAX Open Road Program: Turning Riding Dreams into Reality

Looking beyond products, ASMAX introduced the ASMAX Open Road Program, supporting riders' dreams, motorcycle journeys and creative projects. Selected applicants may receive financial grants from ASMAX to help bring their dream riding adventures to life. The program will initially launch in Europe and Southeast Asia, with plans for global expansion. Interested riders and creators can learn more and apply through www.asmaxconnect.com.

Under "BEYOND THE NEXT," ASMAX continues to connect technology, people and the global riding community.

About ASMAX

ASMAX is a global outdoor communication technology brand focused on smart riding and connected experiences, developing intelligent communication solutions that bring riders closer together. Website: www.asmaxconnect.com

Contacts:

Distribution & sales partnerships: sales@asmaxworld.com

Marketing & collaboration Inquiries: marketing@asmaxworld.com

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