For organizations already running AI agents, MCP ONE makes integration frictionless: one instruction replaces a weeks-long project. AI agents in finance, security, marketing and business systems ask ODUN.ONE's MCP Server what is happening on the network and get a structured answer in real time, even when the traffic is encrypted.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2026) - 31C today launched MCP ONE, which brings the Model Context Protocol to deep packet intelligence. Alongside the interface built for people and the API built for machines, ODUN.ONE now has a native way in for a new kind of user: AI agents. Any AI agent an enterprise already runs, inside its financial system, its cybersecurity stack or its business tools, can now query MCP ONE, 31C's next-generation DPI platform, act on the answer within the permissions the customer sets. MCP ONE is available now in private beta.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11891/323086_6fec154474d8fb9f_001full.jpg

Forward-thinking enterprises are moving agentic AI into every part of the business: forecasting, fraud checks, customer care, incident response. Every one of those agents runs on data. The richest data an operator or a large enterprise holds is the record of what actually moves between its users, applications and services, and until now it sat behind a specialist team and an integration project. A department that wanted it filed a request, waited weeks for an integration against the ODUN.ONE API to be built and tuned, and waited again whenever something changed. Most agents never got it.

MCP ONE ends that wait. MCP is the open standard, introduced in 2024 and now supported across the major AI platforms, that AI agents use to reach tools and data. ODUN.ONE now speaks it, so for an organization that already runs AI agents, integration is frictionless: tell the agent to use the MCP ONE. No custom connector, no extra weeks of development, no API tuning. After a one-time deployment on the customer's own infrastructure, every new agent connects the same way.

What that looks like on a Monday morning:

Finance. The agent in the financial system asks MCP ONE how usage splits by application and subscriber segment, and builds its forecast on data that exists nowhere else.

Security. The agent in the cybersecurity system asks MCP ONE what an unusual flow really is, proposes a policy action to the analyst the moment ODUN.ONE classifies it.

Marketing. The agent asks MCP ONE which applications a segment uses this week, instead of relying on last year's survey.

Business units. A manager's question gets an answer in minutes, without a ticket to the network team.

Access follows the permissions the customer grants, so everyone entitled to the data can do the work themselves, and nobody else can.

"The leading enterprises are putting AI agents into their processes. The real question is what those agents can reach," said Misha Hanin, Chief Executive Officer of 31C. "Until today, the network, the one layer that carries everything, stayed out of reach behind weeks of integration work. With MCP ONE, a finance team, a security team or a marketing team configures its own agent and starts working with our next-generation DPI the same day. You integrated AI into your business. Now let it work with MCP ONE for you. This is how DPI will be used from now on: agents doing the work for the people who need the answer."

An agent connected this way gains three things. It can understand encrypted traffic: ODUN.ONE identifies more than 11,000 applications and services with up to 98% accuracy inside TLS and QUIC, without needing to decrypt it. It can trigger action in real time: ODUN.ONE applies policy the moment a flow is classified, per flow and per subscriber, within the rules the customer sets. And it stays sovereign: MCP ONE runs on the customer's own infrastructure, so packets and raw metadata never leave the customer's network, and the customer decides which agents see which results.

"Until now, ODUN.ONE had two kinds of users: people working in the interface and machines calling the API. Agentic AI brings a third, and it needs a way in that is native to it," said Jochanan Sommerfeld, Chief Strategy Officer of 31C. "MCP ONE changes who gets to use DPI. Every AI agent an enterprise deploys becomes a new user of MCP ONE on the day it is configured. And because the MCP Server, like the entire ODUN.ONE platform, runs inside the customer's own environment, under the customer's own permissions, the data stays sovereign while its reach grows across the whole organization."

MCP ONE is available now in private beta. Invitations go out in waves. Teams that want their AI agents working with ODUN.ONE can request access at 31c.io/mcp.

About 31C

31 Concept (31C) builds ODUN.ONE, the sovereign deep packet intelligence platform: from Deep Packet Inspection to Deep Packet Intelligence. ODUN.ONE identifies more than 11,000 applications and services with up to 98% accuracy, including encrypted traffic, without decryption, and powers real-time classification, control and analytics for operators and enterprises. 31C operates from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Baku, Azerbaijan. Learn more at 31c.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323086