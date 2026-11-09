Tencent Cloud Named a Leader in the Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has published its inaugural Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms report, naming Tencent Cloud a Leader for EdgeOne, its edge security and acceleration platform. Tencent's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision are the reasons why it was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms.

A Global Distributed Network Underpinning Secure, Accelerated Delivery

Built on more than 3,200 edge nodes across over 70 countries and a backbone network of more than 400 Tbps, EdgeOne carries both inbound China traffic and international traffic, delivering a low-latency, highly resilient digital experience that serves as a network cornerstone for enterprises expanding overseas or entering the Chinese market.

On this network, EdgeOne serves enterprise customers across finance, media, e-commerce, logistics, ticketing, aviation, and hospitality, with standout results in latency-critical industries such as gaming and video. In gaming, IDC's cloud gaming market research shows that Tencent Cloud CDN services running on EdgeOne have ranked first in China by revenue for four consecutive years and first in game download distribution scale. EdgeOne secures more than 10,000 games worldwide, delivering a stable, smooth experience for over 35 million pre-registered players of Neverness to Everness, providing distribution and security support for over 5.2 million pre-registered players of Mecha BREAK during its global open beta, and helping Delta Force fend off hundreds of large-scale attacks. In video, 80% of China's top 10 outbound social video apps by scale run on EdgeOne, serving global leaders such as BeLive Technology, DONUTS, Bilibili, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

From Hosting to Inference: Bringing AI Applications to Market Faster at the Edge

In this evaluation, we feel Gartner focused on how well edge platforms support AI workloads. As agents move rapidly into production and inference shifts closer to users, EdgeOne has been recognized for two AI advances: the rapid launch of Makers, which helps websites and agents go live faster and reflects strong market responsiveness, and Booster, which runs inference in real time at the edge, closer to users, and demonstrates the strength of its edge inference platform.

As vibe coding takes off, a growing wave of newly generated agents is moving into production, creating new demands for instant deployment and hosting. Makers extends hosting from web pages to agents, letting enterprises deploy and go live quickly without building their own infrastructure, with global acceleration and security protection on by default. Makers now serves more than 500,000 users and over one million hosted sites, and can batch-deploy tens of thousands of assets - static HTML pages, full-stack websites, and more - for a single customer, supporting corporate websites, cross-border e-commerce, and AI SaaS, as well as agent launches and website modernization across healthcare, government, legal, and education.

Booster extends the global distributed infrastructure from content delivery to AI compute, running inference on edge nodes close to the business. For latency- and concurrency-sensitive workloads such as voice interaction, real-time interactive video, image and video generation, embodied AI data annotation, and game AI NPCs, Booster reduces network latency by more than 50%, cuts time-to-first-token by more than 70%, and boosts peak real-time concurrency by three to five times - all through a single integration that also brings acceleration and security protection.

Booster is now deployed across embodied AI, film and video, and outbound short-drama production, helping enterprises speed up real-time interaction, scale compute elastically for major events, and break through content-production bottlenecks. In embodied AI, robot voice-interaction inference runs on EdgeOne edge nodes, cutting first-word response time by 30%, reducing interaction jitter by 4.6x, and keeping end-to-end latency within one second. In film and video, EdgeOne provides on-demand, scalable inference for 4D Gaussian cloud reconstruction at major events. In outbound short-drama, AI dubbing platforms connect to Booster to support global delivery.

In addition, EdgeOne was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Managed Edge Services, Tencent Cloud was also named a Representative Vendor in two Gartner Market Guides - Cloud Web Application and API Protection, and Edge Distribution Platforms - and has seen related capabilities incorporated into 3GPP international standards. Looking ahead, EdgeOne will keep extending its global network, security, and edge computing capabilities toward AI, helping more enterprises connect with users worldwide and accelerate AI adoption.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Edge Distribution Platforms, By Amol Nerlekar, Brandon Medford, Jimmy Chuang, 4 November 2026

Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection, By Esraa ElTahawy, Adam Hils, Dale Koeppen, 8 June 2026

Gartner, Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms, By Amol Nerlekar, Peter Kjeldsen, Brandon Medford, 17 November 2025

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The Gartner document is available upon request from Tencent Cloud.

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