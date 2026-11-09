

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MSLOY) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY179.313 billion, or JPY521.03 per share. This compares with JPY116.209 billion, or JPY336.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.6% to JPY1.275 trillion from JPY869.772 billion last year.



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY179.313 Bln. vs. JPY116.209 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY521.03 vs. JPY336.71 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.275 Tn vs. JPY869.772 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 292.28 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.370 T



Guidance is basic EPS



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