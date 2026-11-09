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WKN: 862503 | ISIN: JP3362700001 | Ticker-Symbol: MILA
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 15:48
37,900 Euro
+1,50 % +0,560
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,15037,78007.11.
37,08037,63006.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUI OSK LINES
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD37,900+1,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.