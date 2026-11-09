

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY225.016 billion, or JPY198.70 per share. This compares with JPY141.962 billion, or JPY124.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to JPY2.478 trillion from JPY2.204 trillion last year.



Kubota Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY225.016 Bln. vs. JPY141.962 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY198.70 vs. JPY124.10 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.478 Tn vs. JPY2.204 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 255.55 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.280 T



All EPS are basic



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