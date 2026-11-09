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In 69 Tagen gilt das Pentagon-China-Magnetverbot. Dieser Tiefsee-Explorer reichte sein Wehrtechnik-Angebot ein
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WKN: 857751 | ISIN: JP3266400005 | Ticker-Symbol: KUO1
Tradegate
09.11.26 | 08:45
14,000 Euro
-3,38 % -0,490
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
KUBOTA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KUBOTA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,91514,03008:58
13,80014,01008:58
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5-Tage-Chart
KUBOTA
KUBOTA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUBOTA CORPORATION14,000-3,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.