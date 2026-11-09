EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Financial highlights
Profitability
Financial position
Operational and strategic highlights
Growth
Operational milestones
Comments from Eleving Group CEO and CFO
Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving Group
We are very satisfied with our results of the first nine months of 2026. Our revenue continued to grow across all three product segments, increasing by nearly a half to a record high compared to the corresponding reporting period of 2025.
As planned, we moderated loan issuance volumes in the second half of the year to maintain a balance between growth and profitability. This approach was reflected in our third-quarter performance, with issuance volumes remaining broadly in line with the previous quarter. The moderation in loan issuance volumes, combined with our efficiency measures, contributed to our strongest quarterly net profit to date. In addition, in the first nine months of 2026, we delivered a level of profitability comparable to that achieved for the full year of 2025. While we are pleased with these results, we remain focused on driving further profitability through greater operational efficiency and stronger unit economics across our products.
At the same time, growth remains an important part of our strategy. In July, we launched operations in South Africa, our newest market, where we are testing different customer segments and refining our underwriting approach to support further expansion and sustainable portfolio growth. On the product side, we have established a strong position in the smartphone financing market in East Africa, having launched these operations approximately a year ago. The rapid expansion has been supported by our advanced in-house technology infrastructure, which processes approximately 280,000 payments daily. The expansion of our smartphone financing business has also helped us reach the milestone of one million active customers. While it took us 14 years to reach our first million of active customers, we believe we can double our active customer base over the next two years, supported by the firm foundations laid for future growth.
Overall, we are well positioned to finish the year strongly. At the same time, we continue to closely monitor global economic developments, particularly the rising energy prices and interest rates. While we have not seen any immediate material impact on our third-quarter results, we remain prudent and prepared to respond to challenges that could affect our business.
Maris Kreics, CFO of Eleving Group
October 2026 marked a significant milestone in the strengthening of our funding structure through a new bond issuance of EUR 200 million. Despite the ongoing volatility in capital markets, the transaction attracted significant interest from institutional investors and family offices in the UK, the US, Germany, Switzerland, and the Baltics, with the offering oversubscribed nearly 1.5 times. The strong investor interest enabled us to secure a 9% coupon, compared with the 13% on the refinanced bond, substantially reducing our cost of funding. The successful issuance also reflects investor confidence in our financial performance, credit profile, and established position in the international debt capital markets.
The proceeds from the bond issuance have already been used to refinance EUR 90 million worth of the bond issued in 2023, while also proceeding with the repayment of our outstanding borrowings through Mintos. The remaining proceeds will be gradually deployed to support portfolio growth, resulting in a temporarily elevated cash position over the next three to four months. Overall, the transaction has significantly strengthened our liquidity position, extended our debt maturity profile, and secured sufficient funding to support our planned portfolio growth for the foreseeable future.
Alongside the strengthening our capital structure, we continued to improve operational efficiency and profitability. Our cost-to-income ratio decreased from 38.0% for the full year 2025 to 32.6% for the first nine months of 2026, reflecting effective cost control and disciplined expense management. These improvements contributed to a record high quarterly net profit in the third quarter. We will continue to focus on improving efficiency and delivering sustainable profit growth.
Our improved profitability and disciplined financial management also support our commitment to delivering consistent returns to shareholders. We expect to make our next dividend payment at the end of November 2026, in line with our dividend policy. At the same time, we will continue to balance shareholder returns with maintaining a strong financial position, carefully managing our capitalization ratio and leverage levels while ensuring sufficient capacity to support future growth.
Full unaudited consolidated report on the 9M period ended on 30 June: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
Conference Call: the Group's management team will hold a conference call in English on 10 November 2026 at 15:00 CET to present the results. Conference call registration link here.
Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries on three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.5 million registered users. The group employs over 4,800 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240887
|WKN:
|A40Q8F, A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|EQS News ID:
|2430370
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2430370 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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