Researchers funded by a South Korean solar panel recycling program have produced silica nanoparticles averaging 109 nanometers (nm) in diameter from sodium silicate derived from end-of-life solar cell powder. They found that blending the particles into graphite anodes raised battery capacity. The team reacted silicon-containing cell powder from end-of-life panels with sodium hydroxide and water to make a sodium silicate solution. They then used that solution as the starting material in a modified Stöber process, a method that grows silica particles in an alkaline mix of ammonia and alcohol. Earlier ...

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