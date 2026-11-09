Take one ordinary job. A homeowner fills in a web form on a Sunday night. On Monday someone copies their details into the quoting tool. The quote goes out, gets revised twice because the customer wants a bigger battery, then a third time because the inverter they picked is on back order. When they finally say yes, the job gets typed again into the job management app. The network connection application wants the same details in a different format. The crew takes photos and serial numbers on site, and someone back at the office matches them up for the STC paperwork. Then the invoice goes into the ...

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