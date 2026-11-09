Israel-based inverter and battery manufacturer SolarEdge has advised that it is closing its local sales and operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company also announced it will terminate product certification renewals, active marketing promotions and incentive programs in the region. In a notice to installers, SolarEdge says final purchase orders must be submitted by 20 November 2026, with final delivery no later than 18 December 2026. The company, which now manufacturers inverters, optimisers, solar panels, batteries and EV chargers in the United States, said warranty and technical support ...

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