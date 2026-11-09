The US solar market has long relied heavily on imports, with trade remedies playing a dominant role in shaping its supply chain in recent years. Rapid changes in antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD), enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), foreign entity of concern (FEOC) compliance requirements, and tariff policies have repeatedly pushed foreign suppliers to relocate production capacity, thereby reshaping import sources and product composition. In 2026, US solar module manufacturing capacity has reached meaningful scale, while trade barriers are expanding beyond ...

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