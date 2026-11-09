

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY) revealed a profit for first half that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY105.226 billion, or JPY87.86 per share. This compares with JPY120.232 billion, or JPY99.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to JPY1.711 trillion from JPY1.572 trillion last year.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY105.226 Bln. vs. JPY120.232 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY87.86 vs. JPY99.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.711 Tn vs. JPY1.572 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 234.10 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.590 T



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