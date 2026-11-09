The "Red Gold from Europe" Campaign to Showcase Italian and EU Canned Tomatoes at the European Pizza Show and at Eataly London

NAPLES, Italy, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Red Gold from Europe" promotional campaign is thrilled to announce its participation at the upcoming European Pizza Show, taking place at Excel London on 18-19 November 2026, as well as the hosting of an InStore promotion at Eataly London from 16-22 November 2026. Both initiatives aim to give food professionals and consumers the opportunity to taste and learn more about Italian and EU canned tomatoes.

At the European Pizza Show, attendees will meet with tomato and flour producers, enjoying live cooking demonstrations led by chef Tony Alberti, featuring mouthwatering recipes such as Penne with Tomato, Mascarpone & Calabrian Chilli, Calamari in Spicy Tomato Sauce, Potato Gnocchi with Italian Sausage, Fennel and Rich Tomato Ragù and Polpette al Sugo.

Eataly London will also offer visitors the chance to delve deeper into Italian and EU canned tomatoes, exploring their production, culinary applications and significance in both traditional and contemporary cooking - all while indulging in delicious pizza tastings.

Promoted by ANICAV, the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries, and co-funded by the European Union, the campaign celebrates the rich heritage and stringent safety standards that underpin EU canned tomato products.

"The renewed focus on keeping tinned food at home for emergencies highlights the practical value of a well-stocked cupboard," says Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "Italian and EU canned tomatoes deserve a place in that cupboard. Their long shelf life and storage without refrigeration before opening make them a dependable staple, while their flavour and versatility make them just as useful for everyday cooking. From a simple pasta sauce to soups and stews, they help households turn cupboard ingredients into satisfying meals. Keeping a few tins to hand and using and replacing them regularly is a simple way to be prepared while enjoying the quality of European produce."

Join us at Stand B30 during the European Pizza Show and at Eataly London to discover why European canned tomatoes are both a dependable cupboard essential and an exceptional ingredient for creating wonderful dishes, bringing authentic flavour and versatility to every kitchen.

For more information and to explore the flavourful world of canned tomatoes, visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk.

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