4basebio Plc - Notice of Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

9 November 2026

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Notice of Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CAMBRIDGE, UK - 9 November 2026 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing for next-generation genomic medicines and advanced therapies, announces that Dr. Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a live investor presentation on the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 November 2026 at 17:00 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted before the event through the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 11 November 2026, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform for free and follow 4basebio PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/4basebio-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow 4basebio PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact Details

4basebio PLC

+44 (0)12 2396 7943

Dr. Amy Walker - Chief Executive Officer

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

T: +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Jo Turner, Sandy Jamieson, Ed Downes

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker)

T: +44 (0)20 7653 4000

Kathryn Deegan - ECM

Max Avison - ECM Syndicate

Sandrine Cailleteau - Healthcare Advisory

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)

T: +44 (0)20 7220?0500

Geoff Nash, Andrea Callaghan - Corporate Finance

Nigel Birks - Healthcare Specialist Sales

ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations)

T: +44 (0)20 3707 5700

Jessica Hodgson, Ashley Tapp, Philip Marriage

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.