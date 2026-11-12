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4B

WKN: A3CWA4 | ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79 | Ticker: 88Q
Xetra
11.11.26 | 13:17
5,850 Euro
-4,10 % -0,250
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
4BASEBIO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7006,00011.11.
PR Newswire
12.11.2026 18:54 Uhr
59 Leser
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4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company

4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

4basebio PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

X

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

M&G plc (as indirect parent shareholder under DTR 5.1.2 and 5.2.1(e) and indirect holder of voting rights under DTR 5.2.1(a))

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

The Prudential Assurance Company Limited (as direct shareholder) and Fort Aggregator, LP (as the other party to the agreement under DTR5.2.1(a))

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Prudential Assurance Company Limited: London, United Kingdom
  2. Fort Aggregator, LP: Wilmington, Delaware, United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

10 November 2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

11 November 2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

27.8%

0

27.8%

5,350,075

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

29.9%

0

29.9%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares of €1.00 each under DTR 5.2.1(e)

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

0

2,426,904

0

12.6%

Ordinary shares of €1.00 each under DTR 5.2.1(a)

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79

0

2,923,171

0

15.2%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

5,350,075

27.8%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Chain 1 in respect of the Prudential Assurance Company Limited

M&G plc

12.6%

12.6%

M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited

12.6%

12.6%

M&G Group Limited

12.6%

12.6%

M&G FA Limited

12.6%

12.6%

M&G Investment Management Limited

12.6%

12.6%

Chain 2 in respect of Fort Aggregator LP:

Elevage Medical Technologies Holdings, LLC

15.2%

15.2%

Elevage Medical Technologies GP, LLC

15.2%

15.2%

Fort Aggregator, LP

15.2%

15.2%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Fort Aggregator, LP and the Prudential Assurance Company Limited are acting in concert pursuant to DTR 5.2.1(a). As such, the disclosure in sections 7, 8 and 9 of this form reflects their aggregated position.

A separate notification will be made on behalf of Elevage Medical Technologies Holdings, LLC in respect of Fort Aggregator, LP's shareholding.

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

11 November 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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