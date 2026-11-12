4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
4basebio PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
X
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
M&G plc (as indirect parent shareholder under DTR 5.1.2 and 5.2.1(e) and indirect holder of voting rights under DTR 5.2.1(a))
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
London, United Kingdom
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited (as direct shareholder) and Fort Aggregator, LP (as the other party to the agreement under DTR5.2.1(a))
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
10 November 2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
11 November 2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
27.8%
0
27.8%
5,350,075
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
29.9%
0
29.9%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Ordinary shares of €1.00 each under DTR 5.2.1(e)
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
0
2,426,904
0
12.6%
Ordinary shares of €1.00 each under DTR 5.2.1(a)
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
0
2,923,171
0
15.2%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
5,350,075
27.8%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Chain 1 in respect of the Prudential Assurance Company Limited
M&G plc
12.6%
12.6%
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited
12.6%
12.6%
M&G Group Limited
12.6%
12.6%
M&G FA Limited
12.6%
12.6%
M&G Investment Management Limited
12.6%
12.6%
Chain 2 in respect of Fort Aggregator LP:
Elevage Medical Technologies Holdings, LLC
15.2%
15.2%
Elevage Medical Technologies GP, LLC
15.2%
15.2%
Fort Aggregator, LP
15.2%
15.2%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
Fort Aggregator, LP and the Prudential Assurance Company Limited are acting in concert pursuant to DTR 5.2.1(a). As such, the disclosure in sections 7, 8 and 9 of this form reflects their aggregated position.
A separate notification will be made on behalf of Elevage Medical Technologies Holdings, LLC in respect of Fort Aggregator, LP's shareholding.
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
11 November 2026