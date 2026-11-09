Juniper Research: Consumer Losses from Fraudulent Robocalls to Fall by a Third in North America by 2031; Driven by Robust Solutions and Branded Calling

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research has revealed that mobile subscribers in North America will lose $12.3 billion to fraudulent robocalls in 2031; decreasing 33% from $18.4 billion in 2026. This significant decrease will be driven by operators adopting advanced fraud prevention solutions and branded calling.

As static, rule-based solutions alone become inadequate at mitigating robocalling fraud, operators will increasingly adopt advanced solutions; offering extensive analytics and behavioural pattern recognition. These solutions, combined with branded calling, will provide more comprehensive protection and identity verification, thus reducing overall losses to fraudulent robocalls, despite increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.

"The need for more advanced solutions is partly being fuelled by fraudsters progressively using AI to bypass detection and bolster their tactics. For example, by generating hyper-personalised and sophisticated fraudulent robocalls through deepfakes and voice cloning," explained Ardit Ballhysa, Senior Research Analyst at Juniper Research.

An extract from the report, Robocalling and Branded Calling Market 2026-2031, is now available as a free whitepaper download.

Deepfakes and Voice Cloning Driving Up Average Losses

Despite the predicted drop in total losses, the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and voice cloning will drive an increase in the average loss per fraudulent robocall in North America; rising from $693 per incident in 2026 to over $735 in 2031.

"To protect subscribers from these more sophisticated tactics, operators need to embrace solutions such as voice-content and synthetic-speech analysis, and branded calling, which is particularly adept at mitigating deepfake robocalls claiming to be an organisation or enterprise," Ballhysa concluded.

The new research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the robocalling and branded calling market to date, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for over 71 countries. The dataset contains over 12,000 market statistics within a five-year period, plus a Competitor Leaderboard, and an examination of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing consulting, research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging tech sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

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