

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corp (IX) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY856.218 billion, or JPY783.50 per share. This compares with JPY271.096 billion, or JPY239.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to JPY1.673 trillion from JPY1.527 trillion last year.



Orix Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY856.218 Bln. vs. JPY271.096 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY783.50 vs. JPY239.91 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.673 Tn vs. JPY1.527 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News