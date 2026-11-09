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WKN: 851769 | ISIN: JP3200450009 | Ticker-Symbol: OIX
Tradegate
06.11.26 | 12:56
30,600 Euro
-0,65 % -0,200
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Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ORIX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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30,60031,00008:56
31,00031,40008:52
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5-Tage-Chart
ORIX
ORIX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORIX CORPORATION30,600-0,65 %
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