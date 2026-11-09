Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A. Eleving Group achieves record-high net profit of EUR 27.8 million in the first nine months of 2026 Financial highlights Profitability - Eleving Group reported a record-high EUR 263.8 million in total revenue during the first nine months of 2026, representing a 47.5% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period last year.- The Group maintained a diversified business portfolio, generating a well-balanced revenue stream from all the core product segments: > Vehicle financing products accounted for EUR 112.0 million in revenue (a 21.2% increase compared to the first nine months of 2025) > Device financing products accounted for EUR 39.2 million in revenue, reflecting the growing contribution of the product segment to the Group's revenue following its launch in 2025 >Consumer financing products accounted for EUR 112.6 million in revenue (a 33.2% increase compared to the first nine months of 2025) The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 103.4 million, increasing by 41.8% compared to the corresponding reporting period last year, in line with the revenue growth. - The net profit before FX and discontinued operations totaled EUR 40.4 million, representing a 26.3% year-over-year increase and nearly matching the full-year 2025 result of EUR 40.9 million. - The total net profit for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR 27.8 million, an increase of 17.8% compared to the EUR 23.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. During the third quarter alone, the Group generated a record net profit of EUR 11.3 million, reflecting the positive effects of earlier initiatives focused on product profitability and cost optimization. - The Group concluded the reporting period with a return on equity of 28.7%, calculated based on the profit for the trailing 12 months. Financial position - At the end of September 2026, Eleving Group's net portfolio reached EUR 548.7 million-up by 22.9% from EUR 446.3 million at year-end 2025. - As at 30 September 2026, the capitalization ratio stood at 23.3% (31 December 2025: 23.7%), the interest coverage ratio at 2.4 (31 December 2025: 2.3), and net leverage at 3.6 (31 December 2025: 3.8). - Eleving Group continued to manage foreign exchange exposure through a combination of the local currency borrowing and hedging arrangements. Alongside its fundraising activities in Africa, the Group further expanded its access to local currency financing in Armenia and Georgia during the first nine months of 2026. In Georgia, the Group secured its first local currency credit facility from a domestic commercial bank, equivalent to nearly EUR 7 million, while in Armenia, the total available funding in local currency increased to nearly EUR 13 million. The Group continues to advance discussions with investors across other target markets, with additional facilities expected to be secured by the end of 2026. - In October 2026, Eleving Group has successfully completed the issuance of EUR 200 million senior secured and guaranteed bonds (ISIN: XS3517354141), priced at 9% through a private placement. The transaction included ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...