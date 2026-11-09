Investors can continue to hold Winamp Group shares in a PEA-PME account and benefit from its tax advantages

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) confirms that its shares remain eligible for the PEA-PME, the French equity savings plan dedicated to financing small and mid-sized companies.

The Company meets the conditions set out in Articles L. 221-32-2 and D. 221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code:

Registered office and taxation: registered office in a European Union Member State (Belgium) and subject to corporate income tax under ordinary conditions, or an equivalent tax;

Size: fewer than 5,000 employees, and annual revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets below €2 billion;

Market capitalisation: shares admitted to trading on a multilateral trading facility (Euronext Growth), with a market capitalisation below €2 billion.

Winamp Group therefore meets both the size criterion and the market capitalisation criterion set by the regulations.

Winamp Group shares can thus continue to be held in PEA-PME accounts, which offer the same tax benefits as the standard PEA: after five years, gains are exempt from income tax, although social security contributions remain payable.

This confirmation follows the publication of the Group's half-year results on 30 October 2026 and the announcement, on 5 November 2026, of Bridger's latest developments, including an increase of almost 67% in royalties collected over the first ten months of 2026. These press releases are available at winamp-group.com, in the Investors section.

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31 January 2027 2026 annual revenue

ABOUT WINAMP GROUP

Based in Brussels and listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels (ALWIN), Winamp Group is building an ecosystem of services for independent artists and their fans. The Group brings together Winamp, Bridger, Jamendo and Hotmix, a collection of more than sixty themed digital radio stations.

ABOUT WINAMP WWW.WINAMP.COM

An iconic digital music brand since 1997, Winamp connects artists with their fans. Winamp for Artists is the business platform for independent artists, bringing together music distribution, rights management, licensing, website creation, Fanzone, merchandising and promotion tools in one place. The Winamp Player, the iconic player whose original version still has around 40 million monthly users, is preparing its next generation, featuring streaming and the Fanzone.

ABOUT BRIDGER WWW.BRIDGERMUSIC.IO

An independent copyright management entity based in Luxembourg and a CISAC client Rights Management Entity, Bridger enables songwriters and composers to register their works and collect their royalties internationally, through a network of agreements with collective management organisations.

ABOUT JAMENDO WWW.JAMENDO.COM

Jamendo licenses music to businesses, agencies, content creators and audiovisual producers for synchronisation and in-store use, drawing on a vast catalogue of independent music.

This press release does not constitute investment advice. The tax treatment of the PEA-PME depends on each investor's individual situation; investors should consult their adviser or account-keeping institution.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261108557650/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Olivier Van Gulck, CFO investors@llama-group.com