Paid entry from €5.99 a month A new plan for artists already distributed elsewhere A full package repositioned at €19.99 a month

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) announces that Winamp for Artists, its services platform for independent artists and labels, has been offering new plans on the Winamp website since 19 November 2026. It replaces the previous line-up, which was limited to a free plan and a full package at €15.99 a month.

As announced on 30 October, the Group took the time to listen to artists before accelerating. Every artist moves at their own pace, with their own priorities. The new plans now let each of them choose the services that fit their project, with one goal for the Group: accelerating artist acquisition.

Four plans for every stage of a career

Plan Monthly price (excl. VAT) In short Essential Free Release music and collect copyright royalties Distribution+ €5.99 Artists keep 100% of their streaming royalties Fan €15.99 Website, Fanzone, merchandising and fan relationship tools, with no need to change distributor Ultra €19.99 All services, with a dedicated account manager Annual pricing and tailor-made offers for labels: winamp.com/artists/pricing.

Three levers to accelerate acquisition

A more accessible paid entry point. With a first paid plan at €5.99 a month, moving from the free plan to a subscription becomes easier. Artists can then upgrade at any time, without losing anything they have already built.

A wider market. Most artists already have a distributor or a label. The Fan plan brings them to Winamp for what they need today, without asking them to switch. Once they are on the platform, the Group can offer them its other services, starting with distribution for their next releases.

A full package that builds loyalty. Ultra now includes a dedicated account manager to support artists who use the full range of services, and moves from €15.99 to €19.99 a month. Existing subscribers keep their current price for 12 months.

This structure increases the share of subscription revenue, which is recurring and predictable. It supports the objective presented in July: average annual gross margin of around €250 per fully active artist from their third year.

"Artists don't all want the same thing, and they only want to pay for what they use. We built these plans on what they told us: everyone can now come into Winamp through the service they need, and grow with us from there. That is how we will welcome more artists."

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO, Winamp Group

NEXT EVENT

31 January 2027 2026 revenue release

ABOUT WINAMP GROUP

Based in Brussels and listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels (ALWIN), Winamp Group is building an ecosystem of services for independent artists and their fans. The Group brings together Winamp, Bridger, Jamendo and Hotmix, and offers music distribution, rights management, licensing, promotion and monetisation solutions.

ABOUT WINAMP FOR ARTISTS WINAMP.COM/ARTISTS

Winamp for Artists is Winamp's all-in-one platform for independent artists and labels. It brings together music distribution, copyright management, YouTube Content ID, licensing, website building, Fanzone, merchandising and marketing tools.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the Group's current expectations. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123823201/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Olivier Van Gulck, CFO investors@llama-group.com