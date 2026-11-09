

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Orix Corporation (IX, 8591.T), a Japanese financial services provider, on Monday reported a surge in net profit for the first half.



For the six-month period to September 30, Orix reported net income of JPY 856.218 billion, or JPY 783.50 per share, higher than JPY 271.096 billion, or JPY 239.91 per share in the same period last year. Equity in net income of equity method investments surged to JPY 809.610 billion from last year's JPY 50.327 billion.



Operating earnings were JPY 239.520 billion, compared with JPY 230.424 billion a year ago. Revenue was JPY 1.673 trillion, up from JPY 1.527 trillion in the previous year. This increase mainly reflects increases in gains on investment securities and dividends, service income, and sales of goods and real estate.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (for the full year), the company reaffirmed its net earnings guidance of JPY 530 trillion, up 18.5% from last year. Orix still plans to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 187.36 per share, higher than the prior year's JPY 156.10 per share.



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