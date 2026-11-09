On November 5 and 6, 2026, Subgen AI AB ("Subgen" or "the Company") published its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 and press releases regarding a proposed restructuring of the group, including a set-off of intercompany and historical debt towards the Company's subsidiary Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A. The interim report includes information regarding a contingency relating to the former group company Subgen AI Ltd and regarding revenue attributable to Link Securities Capital S.L. Information on related matters has also been published in the interim report for the first half of 2026 of Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A.

In the view of Nasdaq Stockholm AB, there is uncertainty regarding the scope of the Company's obligations and receivables towards companies within its group, regarding the scope of companies consolidated in the Company's financial reports, and regarding the Company's financial position.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to give an issuer's financial instruments observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position, or if any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.

Company name: Subgen AI AB Shares Short name: SUBGEN ISIN code: SE0026820854 Equity rights Short name: SUBGEN TO 6 ISIN code: SE0024788798

For further information, please contact Nasdaq Stockholm Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.