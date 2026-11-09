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SA

WKN: A41VVG | ISIN: SE0026820854 | Ticker-Symbol: 52Q0
Frankfurt
09.11.26 | 09:55
0,003 Euro
+8,33 % +0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUBGEN AI
SUBGEN AI AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUBGEN AI AB0,003+8,33 %
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