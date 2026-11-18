Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") announces that its Spanish subsidiary, Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A. ("Substrate AI"), has, through its wholly owned subsidiary AI European Infrastructure, S.A. ("AI European Infrastructure"), completed the purchase of an urban plot of land in the Torrehierro Industrial Estate, Talavera de la Reina (Toledo), Spain, from Embalajes Peninsulares, S.A.

The plot has an area of 23,674.35 m². The purchase price is EUR 1,616,277, excluding taxes and costs associated with the transaction. The purchase price was paid in cash upon signature of the purchase agreement.

Substrate AI intends to use the purchased plot as the site for its planned data centre.

For further information, please see Substrate AI's press release on 18 November 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI (Nasdaq First North: SUBGEN) is a Stockholm-headquartered enterprise AI company serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy, and the public sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Its flagship platform, Serenity Star, enables organisations to deploy, govern, and scale generative AI with full EU AI Act compliance and data sovereignty. For more information, visit https://subgen.ai.



The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se