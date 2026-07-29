Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI announces that subsidiary Substrate AI has received initial contribution of approximately EUR 3.9 million from investors

Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") hereby announces that its Spanish subsidiary Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A. ("Substrate AI") has received an initial contribution of approximately EUR 3.9 million from investors as part of the commitment communicated by the Company on June 29, 2026.

A total of approximately EUR 1.9 million were provided by the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (the "SETT"), while EUR 1.0 million were provided by each of the private investors Loft Structured Opportunities Fund I and 8 International Ltd. According to the commitment, which has been previously communicated on June 29, 2026, the investors buy bonds which will be converted into shares in Substrate AI within three years, according to the conditions of the signed contract. The investors may subscribe to a total of EUR 39.2 million as per the signed contract.

For further information, please contact:

Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB

Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI

Subgen AI (Nasdaq First North: SUBGEN) is a Stockholm-headquartered enterprise AI company serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy, and the public sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Its flagship platform, Serenity Star, enables organisations to deploy, govern, and scale generative AI with full EU AI Act compliance and data sovereignty. For more information, visit https://subgen.ai.



The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se