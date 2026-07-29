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WKN: A41VVG | ISIN: SE0026820854 | Ticker-Symbol: 52Q0
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 09:55
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBGEN AI AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subgen AI AB: Subgen AI announces that subsidiary Substrate AI has received initial contribution of approximately EUR 3.9 million from investors

Subgen AI AB ("Subgen AI" or the "Company") hereby announces that its Spanish subsidiary Substrate Artificial Inteligence S.A. ("Substrate AI") has received an initial contribution of approximately EUR 3.9 million from investors as part of the commitment communicated by the Company on June 29, 2026.

A total of approximately EUR 1.9 million were provided by the Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (the "SETT"), while EUR 1.0 million were provided by each of the private investors Loft Structured Opportunities Fund I and 8 International Ltd. According to the commitment, which has been previously communicated on June 29, 2026, the investors buy bonds which will be converted into shares in Substrate AI within three years, according to the conditions of the signed contract. The investors may subscribe to a total of EUR 39.2 million as per the signed contract.

For further information, please contact:
Lorenzo Serratosa, CEO Subgen AI AB
Email: ir@subgen.ai

About Subgen AI
Subgen AI (Nasdaq First North: SUBGEN) is a Stockholm-headquartered enterprise AI company serving clients in healthcare, financial services, energy, and the public sector across Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Its flagship platform, Serenity Star, enables organisations to deploy, govern, and scale generative AI with full EU AI Act compliance and data sovereignty. For more information, visit https://subgen.ai.

The Company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | adviser@eminova.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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