Reima Group Holding Oy: Reima's interim report for 1 Jan - 30 Sep 2026

Reima Group, Interim Financial Report, 9 November 2026 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

This release is a summary of Reima's interim financial report for the January-September period of 2026. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and it is also available on the company's website at company.reima.com/investors

The third quarter 2026 in brief

Revenue was at EUR 30.4 million, up 4% compared to previous year. Growth was driven by strong DTC performance in North America and partially offset by decline in Asia, as Reima continued to streamline its own retail network in China. Reima's own e-commerce channel in North America grew 59%, compared to 2025.

Gross profit increased to EUR 13.9 million from EUR 13.1 million in 2025. Gross margin increased to 45.8% from 45.1% in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA improved due to higher sales, gross profit as well as cost savings initiatives and amounted to EUR 6.4 million (EUR 5.7 million).

January - September 2026 in brief

Revenue increased 5% compared to previous year and was at EUR 58.2 million. Reima's business has an intra-year seasonal pattern with the second half revenue being typically significantly higher than the first half of the year. Growth in Europe and North America was partially offset by decline in Asia, as Reima has closed own retail stores in China. The strong performance in North American DTC sales continued, Reima's own e-commerce channel in the region grew 39%, compared to 2025.

Gross profit increased to EUR 23.9 million from EUR 22.9 million in 2025. Gross margin was at similar level as in 2025 and amounted to 41.1% (41.4%). Adjusted EBITDA improved due to higher revenue and gross profit as well as cost savings initiatives and amounted to EUR 1.2 million (EUR -0.5 million). Reima's business is seasonal and adjusted EBITDA is typically clearly smaller in the first half of the year than in the second half of the year.

Heikki Lempinen, CEO, comments:

Reima continued its positive development in the third quarter of 2026, with revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA all improving year-on-year. Growth in Europe and North America supported a 4% increase in revenue to EUR 30.4 million. North American direct-to-consumer sales continued to perform well, with our own e-commerce channel growing by 59% compared with 2025, or 60% in local currency.

Revenue for January to September rose by 5% year-on-year to EUR 58.2 million. Growth in Europe and North America was partly offset by lower sales in Asia. In China, we continued to reshape our own retail store network in line with our digital-first omnichannel strategy, supporting scalable, long-term profitable growth.

Quarterly profitability strengthened alongside sales. Gross profit rose to EUR 13.9 million from EUR 13.1 million a year earlier, and gross margin improved to 45.8% from 45.1%. Higher sales, stronger gross profit and our cost-saving initiatives lifted adjusted EBITDA to EUR 6.4 million from EUR 5.7 million.

Our January-September results also improved year-on-year. Gross profit increased to EUR 23.9 million from EUR 22.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA turned positive at EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR -0.5 million a year earlier. The result remained in line with the seasonal nature of our business.

For the rest of the year, our priority is clear: delivering the Autumn & Winter season through our direct-to-consumer channels and together with our retail partners. Alongside this, we are running a global brand campaign to strengthen Reima's position as the go-to kids' outdoor brand in our key markets.

Further information:

Ilkka Haavisto, CFO, tel +358 50 483 9837

ir@reima.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Stockholm

Reima is the globally leading brand in kids' activewear. It is known for its award-winning innovation and high-quality clothing. Reima offers a 'tip-to-toe', year-around collection for active kids aged 0 to 12 years. In addition to outdoor and innerwear clothing, the offering includes a wide range of accessories, footwear as well as solutions and services for kids. Reima's products are available in about 50 countries across the world. The most important markets are the Nordic countries, Germany, China and North America. Direct-to-consumer business, especially through digital channels, is the largest sales channel for Reima.