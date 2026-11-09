myDNA and Gene by Gene Expand Global Genomics Infrastructure Network with UK Laboratory Launch

Together, myDNA and Gene by Gene are building the global infrastructure to make DNA-driven healthcare a reality

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- myDNA and its laboratory operating company, Gene by Gene, today announced the official opening of their new genomic laboratory in Glasgow, Scotland, marking a major milestone in the company's evolution as a global provider in genomic sequencing and precision health services.

Located at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, the new facility joins established laboratories in Houston, Texas, and Melbourne, Australia, creating a powerful three-continent network processing more than 1.5 million genetic samples annually. The network supports healthcare systems, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions and consumer genomics businesses worldwide.

The expansion comes at a defining moment for healthcare, as advances in genomics accelerate the shift from treating disease to predicting and preventing it, driving growing demand for accessible, high-quality genetic testing at a global scale.

Building the infrastructure for the next era of medicine

The promise of genomics is extraordinary: predicting disease risk, personalising treatments, improving medication safety and accelerating the development of new therapies.

But realising that promise requires more than scientific breakthroughs. It demands the ability to deliver high-quality genomic testing reliably, affordably and at population scale. That is the opportunity myDNA and Gene by Gene are positioning themselves to lead.

"We are now in a defining era in healthcare," said Dr. Lior Rauchberger, Chief Executive Officer, myDNA and Gene by Gene. "Genetic advancements allow scientific knowledge and technology to understand human biology at a level unimaginable just a generation ago. The next challenge is making that knowledge accessible to millions of people."

"Our ambition is to build the global genomic network that makes this possible," Dr. Rauchberger continued. "The Glasgow Lab represents a major step towards providing cutting-edge science, advanced sequencing technology and the scale required to transform healthcare."

Global reach. Industrial scale. Scientific excellence.

With operations spanning North America, Europe and Australia, myDNA and Gene by Gene combine more than two decades of laboratory expertise with advanced sequencing technologies, automation and high-throughput infrastructure.

Together, these facilities provide partners with regional laboratory capabilities, greater operational flexibility and the infrastructure to support large genomic programs across multiple markets.

Its technology agnostic, multi-platform approach enables partners to select the most appropriate sequencing solution based on application, scale, turnaround time and cost, supporting programs ranging from targeted testing to population scale whole genome sequencing. The network supports whole-genome sequencing, low-pass sequencing, targeted genetic testing and pharmacogenomics at scale.

Turning scientific breakthroughs into everyday healthcare

The Glasgow laboratory sits within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus, home to the University of Glasgow's Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine.

myDNA and Gene by Gene have collaborated with the University of Glasgow and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde on the PHOENIX Study, investigating how genetic information can help clinicians prescribe safer, more effective medications.

The study examines genetic responses to 60 commonly prescribed medications, with more than 3,000 participants recruited and findings expected in 2027.

"The question is no longer whether pharmacogenomics works, it is whether we are willing to treat it as infrastructure rather than as a special test," said Professor Sandosh Padmanabhan, Pontecorvo Chair of Pharmacogenomics at the University of Glasgow and Chief Investigator of the PHOENIX Study. "At population scale, testing capacity becomes a critical part of healthcare delivery, and that capacity needs to sit close to the patients it serves."

Partnering to advance personalised and preventive healthcare

The Glasgow expansion also strengthens the company's relationship with Bupa UK, supporting personalised healthcare services that combine pharmacogenomics and polygenic risk scoring to inform medication decisions and preventive health strategies.

"Prevention only works if it's practical," said Dr. Rebecca Rohrer, Clinical Innovation and Genomics Director at Bupa. "That means getting results in time to guide decisions, through a laboratory partner our clinicians and members can trust. Having this capability in the UK is an important part of how we deliver our services."

These collaborations demonstrate how genomic infrastructure can support the integration of genetic insights into routine clinical workflows, moving precision medicine from research into everyday patient care.

With three laboratories spanning the globe, myDNA and Gene by Gene are helping build the scientific and technological foundations for a future where genomic medicine becomes an everyday part of healthcare.

About myDNA and Gene by Gene

myDNA and Gene by Gene are global providers of genomic sequencing, genetic testing and precision health services, with laboratories in Houston, Glasgow and Melbourne processing more than 1.5 million genetic samples annually.

With more than 20 years of experience, the group supports healthcare systems, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions and consumer genomics organisations through advanced sequencing infrastructure, scientific expertise and scalable laboratory services.

www.genebygene.com | www.mydna.life

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