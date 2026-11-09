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EE

WKN: A4EHW1 | ISIN: DK0030553532 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 08:25 Uhr
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European Energy A/S: Sells 50 percent of 323 MW Danish solar portfolio to Sampension

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 14/2026 (09.11.2026)

European Energy A/S sells 50 percent of 323 MW Danish solar portfolio to Sampension.

Today EE PV Holding ApS, a company wholly owned by European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of 50 percent of Holsted Solar Park P/S and its general partner. The company owns the Glejbjerg (148 MW) and Holsted (175 MW) solar parks in Denmark, both in operation, and a planned 87 MW battery energy storage system. The buyers are Sampension Livsforsikring A/S, Pensionskassen for Jordbrugsakademikere og Dyrlæger, Pensionskassen for Teknikum- og Diplomingeniører and Pensionskassen Arkitekter & Designere.

Subject to customary conditions, including merger control, closing is expected in December 2026.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com
This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.