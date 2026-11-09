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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2026 09:10 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lumissil Microsystems Inc: Lumissil's Green PHY Solution Selected to Support Zaptics in the new EVCC Reference Design Project

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil Microsystems, an analog/mixed-signal solution provider, has been selected by Zaptics to support its new EVCC projects, aimed at simplifying development and accelerating time to market for ISO 15118-compliant charging solutions.

Zaptics' EVCC product is based on the CZ5317. Yash Tambi, Founder and CEO of Zaptics, explained that the hardware and software stack were developed in-house, with fully automotive-grade hardware that has been tested for interoperability with more than 35 chargers in India, including real-world vehicle installations. Tambi described two product variants: a system-on-module (SOM) for integration into vehicle control units (VCUs) or battery management systems (BMS), and a standalone unit with additional peripherals. Both run the same software stack, supporting ISO 15118-2 and IEC/DIN protocols, with ISO 15118-20 support currently in development.

Tambi described Zaptics as a control systems company based in Delhi, India, specializing in advanced automotive and energy storage control systems. He explained that its EVCC product is a fully automotive-grade system developed in-house using controllers rather than processors. It supports ISO 15118-2 and IEC/DIN protocols, with ISO 15118-20 support currently in development. The product is currently in production and being rolled out to customers, with growing interest in the SOM variant. Zaptics also plans to begin development on the EVSE side using controllers to improve cost-effectiveness.

Raphi Zadicario, Product Manager and Chief Architect at Lumissil, outlined how Lumissil could support promotional efforts through its website, exhibition displays, and sales teams. He also discussed market differences across Europe, the U.S., China, Korea, and Japan, highlighting the importance of vendor audits and the prevalence of AUTOSAR and certified V2G stacks in Western markets.

Growing demand for EVSE and EVCC systems is driving the need for faster product development and shorter time to market. Zaptics addresses this need with an integrated software stack, India-based engineering expertise, and local design support for products targeting both domestic and global markets.

Zaptics has developed the following two EVCC products, with EVSE solutions planned for launch in the coming months:

Specter: EV Charge Communication System-on-Module (SOM)

Technical Highlights

  • CCS2 vehicle-side charging communication
  • Compact 45 x 45 mm module for EV electronics integration
  • On-board PLC transformers and analog filters
  • CAN, UART, and SPI communication interfaces
  • Contactor, lock motor, and thermistor functions supported via CAN interface
  • 3.3 V supply; -30°C to +105°C operating range

ZapticsSpecter_11_9_26

Pearson: EV Charge Communication ECU for Direct Vehicle Installation

Technical Highlights

  • CCS2 vehicle-side charging communication
  • IP65-rated enclosure for direct vehicle mounting
  • Dual CAN 2.0B interfaces for vehicle and charging system communication
  • Integrated H-bridge charge-port lock motor driver with feedback
  • 9-32 V supply; -30°C to +105°C operating range

ZapticsPearson_11_9_26

By leveraging Lumissil's proven CG5317 PLC capabilities and a pre-integrated software stack, the reference design helps eliminate challenges related to firmware development, compliance testing, and hardware-software compatibility. This enables EVCC manufacturers to focus on product differentiation while bringing products to market faster.

The EVCC reference design is available to OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and EVSE developers looking to accelerate ISO 15118 adoption.

For more details, visit: https://zaptics.io/products

About Lumissil Microsystems

Lumissil Microsystems specializes in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil's primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications, along with audio, sensors, high-speed wire communications, optical networking, and application specific microcontrollers. Lumissil Microsystems has worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, and Korea. Website: https://www.lumissil.com

Media Contacts:

Raphi Zadicario
rzadicario@lumissil.com

Lyn Zastrow
lzastrow@lumissil.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa31059-ab41-4442-83e2-1784a88691bc
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a7e944d-5870-432b-88d0-f7840ab0d2ce


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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