Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. Certificates relating to the Series 2126 Redeemable Preference Debt and Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 30/10/2028; fully debt-like XS3480940926 -- paid; (Represented by shares to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC UK Bank plc Series 2026-1 Regulated Covered Bonds due 25/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and Debt and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3559934347 -- including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 11.60% Notes due 09/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of UGX50,000,000 each) debt-like XS3562340490 -- securities Issuer Name: Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc Floating Rate Notes due 09/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3562431612 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Floating Rate Senior Notes due 09/12/2027; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3563622763 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 448876 EQS News ID: 2430304 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)