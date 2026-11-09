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Dow Jones News
09.11.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
09-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

09/11/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 

             Certificates relating to the Series 2126 Redeemable Preference Debt and 
                          Shares of BNP Paribas Synergy Limited due 30/10/2028; fully   debt-like   XS3480940926   --  
             paid; (Represented by shares to bearer of GBP1 each)      securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC UK Bank plc 
 
  
           Series 2026-1 Regulated Covered Bonds due 25/11/2029; fully 
             paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and  Debt and 
                          integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and   debt-like   XS3559934347   --  
             including GBP199,000)                      securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 

             11.60% Notes due 09/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of UGX50,000,000 each)              debt-like   XS3562340490   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Reckitt Benckiser Treasury Services plc 

             Floating Rate Notes due 09/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of  debt-like   XS3562431612   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 

             Floating Rate Senior Notes due 09/12/2027; fully paid;     Debt and 
                          (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)       debt-like   XS3563622763   --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 448876 
EQS News ID:  2430304 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2430304&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.