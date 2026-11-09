DJ Amundi S&P Europe High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Europe High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Acc (EDIV) Amundi S&P Europe High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Europe High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 15.078 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1098743 CODE: EDIV ISIN: LU0959210781 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0959210781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EDIV LEI Code: 549300JDVXJULA4ZPW45 Sequence No.: 448981 EQS News ID: 2430692 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)