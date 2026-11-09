A 174 MW solar power plant has reached commercial operations in Latvia. Lithuanian green energy company Ignitis Renewables developed the Tume solar farm in the Tukums municipality. The project is one of the largest in the Baltic states, according to a statement published by Ignitis Renewables. It spans 302 hectares, features over 282,000 solar panels and is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the demand of 85,000 households annually. Ignitis Renewables adds it is its first solar project to use solar trackers that will follow the sun's movement throughout the day, as well as its first ...

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