Indian PV manufacturer Jaskon plans to operationalise an initial 3 GW of integrated ingot, wafer and solar cell manufacturing capacity in India by the end of 2028, Ivan Saha, Managing Director of Jaskson Engineers Limited, told pv magazine. Saha said the company may subsequently expand its ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity to up to 10 GW and its solar cell capacity to up to 5 GW, depending on market conditions. The company intends to develop its ingot-wafer and cell manufacturing projects simultaneously, although the cell facility could become operational ahead of the ingot-wafer plant. Saha ...

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