Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of IoT technologies and services at Electronica 2026, demonstrating how its expanding capabilities are helping customers simplify product development, reduce complexity and accelerate time to market.

"Today's IoT customers need more than individual components. They need technology partners who can help them overcome development challenges, simplify integration and bring innovative products to market faster," said Natasha Barrios, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Our evolution into a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider reflects the changing needs of our customers. By bringing together our technologies, engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities, we're helping businesses reduce complexity and focus on creating the next generation of intelligent, connected products."

At Electronica 2026, Quectel will demonstrate the breadth of this offering, highlighting how customers can draw on its technologies and expertise at every stage of the product development journey, from initial concept and design through to production and deployment.

Visitors to the Quectel stand will be able to explore a broad range of technologies spanning 5G, LTE, LPWA, satellite, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other short-range technologies, alongside high-precision GNSS positioning solutions and a comprehensive antenna portfolio. Together, these technologies support applications across industries including automotive, industrial automation, smart energy, transportation, healthcare and consumer electronics.

Beyond its core module and antenna portfolio, Quectel will highlight its growing capabilities in ODM and PCBA solutions, demonstrating how customers can benefit from integrated design, development and manufacturing support. By combining hardware expertise with engineering and production services, Quectel can help manufacturers simplify supply chains, reduce development costs and accelerate the transition from prototype to commercial product.

In addition, Quectel will showcase a number of demonstrations on the Electronica booth with examples designed to demonstrate how its capabilities span the complete IoT value chain with a number of AI-powered edge solutions, including an Edge AI box, facial-recognition device, smart robot car and robotic lawn mower.

Quectel's presence at Electronica also reflects its continued investment in building a comprehensive global IoT ecosystem, working with technology partners, customers and industry stakeholders to support innovation across an increasingly diverse range of applications.

Visitors can meet the Quectel team at booth C2.601 at Electronica 2026, taking place at Messe München from 10-13 November 2026.

About Quectel???

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 10,000 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit:?www.quectel.com or?LinkedIn

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com