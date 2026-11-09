Seasoned EMEA leader joins as organizations turn to real-time network context to see AI traffic and give analysts and agents the evidence to act

ExtraHop, a leader in real-time network intelligence and network detection and response (NDR), today announced the appointment of Rupert Clayson as head of EMEA Sales. Clayson joins amid rapid regional growth as organizations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa turn to ExtraHop to see AI traffic across the agentic enterprise, defend against AI-assisted adversaries, power agentic investigations and verify AI agent actions.

EMEA Growth as Enterprises Race to Defend Against AI Threats

In the third calendar quarter, ExtraHop grew new and expanded annual contract value bookings in EMEA 73% year over year, and added Global 2000 customers in critical infrastructure sectors including financial services and energy. The growth reflects enterprises increasing investments to see and secure a surge of new, unmonitored agentic traffic, close blind spots, and build the evidence base analysts and agents depend on to act.

Context To See and Power AI Agents

ExtraHop provides full visibility into AI activity by seeing all network traffic in real time across the agentic enterprise. With complete visibility into continuously expanding AI traffic, security teams can see every AI agent and workflow operating on the network, discover ungoverned AI actions before they become incidents, and detect hidden threats.

By capturing all network activity tied to AI, users, devices and identities, ExtraHop turns observed traffic into the structured, real-time context, down to packet-level forensics, SOC analysts and AI agents need to detect AI-powered threats, triage alerts and investigate incidents at machine speed. As AI workloads escalate traffic volume, the ExtraHop 400 Gbps sensor is now generally available to analyze every workload and conversation on the network at line-rate across data centers, AI factories and neoclouds. With the ground truth evidence to trust and verify every agentic action and decision, organizations can move agentic security and IT initiatives into production.

"EMEA, home to the world's most demanding regulators, will set the standard for how agents are trusted," said Greg Clark, CEO and Chairman, ExtraHop. "Agents are only as good as the context they reason on. Real-time network evidence is what the agentic SOC depends on to make accurate decisions and what enterprises rely on to validate every agent action. Demand for ExtraHop is growing because the SOC is being rebuilt with network context at its center. Rupert has spent his career scaling businesses across the region and is the exact leader to capture this momentum."

Rupert Clayson Brings Proven Leadership to ExtraHop

Clayson brings three decades of experience to ExtraHop, returning to cybersecurity after leading EMEA sales for TeamViewer. He previously served as a sales leader for UKI, DACH Global Strategic Accounts at Fortinet where he helped support the business through a significant and consistent period of growth. Prior to Fortinet, Clayson spent 17 years in the channel driving sales for emerging technology companies across EMEA.

"The agentic enterprise is here, and every organization is asking two questions: what is AI doing on my network, and can I trust the AI agents in my security and IT operations?," said Rupert Clayson, Head of EMEA Sales, ExtraHop. "I joined ExtraHop because its real-time context is built on a deep foundation in network performance monitoring and forensics. No one else delivers this much context and fidelity. It's relevant to every vertical and segment, and whether customers want to move one step at a time or in one giant leap towards their agentic transformation, we can help them succeed."

Partner-First Strategy Fuels Regional Momentum

ExtraHop sells exclusively through the channel in EMEA, and its regional growth is built on a partner-first strategy. Partners help customers navigate the shift to the agentic enterprise and integrate ExtraHop network telemetry across the rest of their security and IT stack. That shift has created a significant mutual opportunity for ExtraHop and its resellers, outsourcers, service providers and MSPs across the region.

The growth follows a series of recent industry recognitions for ExtraHop that underscore the impact of network context on the agentic SOC, including winning awards in the Computing Excellence Awards UK, SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards, and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop is a leader in real-time network intelligence, empowering organizations with the high-fidelity context they need to power security and IT AI automation, detect risks faster, and respond with confidence.

ExtraHop anchors AI agents with the real-time, ground-truth foundation they need to operate reliably in the SOC and NOC. For security, that means surfacing threats and providing definitive evidence to investigate and respond to novel AI attacks and unsanctioned usage at machine speed. For IT operations, it means identifying and resolving performance issues in seconds to keep critical systems running.

Engineered for unmatched scale, the ExtraHop RevealX platform delivers a complete, unified view of the network for the largest enterprises in the world. Capturing and analyzing network data across data centers, campus, branch, cloud, and AI environments, ExtraHop combines behavioral analysis with deep visibility into encrypted traffic to uncover what others miss.

To learn more, visit www.extrahop.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., RevealX, RevealX 360, RevealX Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or trademarks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

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Contacts:

ExtraHop Contact: pr@extrahop.com